(UNDATED) -- Missouri U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is taking flack for an ad released online that shows him and a group of armed men bursting into a building as they go “RINO hunting.” RINO is an acronym meaning, “Republican in name only.” The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police is condemning the video, saying it “demonstrates that Mister Greitens does not possess the sound judgment necessary to represent Missouri in the United States Senate.” Several candidates also running for the U-S Senate are also condemning Greitens’ ad. Facebook has taken down the ad for violating its rules, though it’s still running on Twitter with a warning.
(Jefferson City, MO) – The campaign ad by Missouri U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens in which he goes RINO hunting, meaning “Republican in name only,” has sparked a security concern by a top Republican in the Missouri Senate. Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden says he and some other elected officials received a tweet from an unofficial Greitens Twitter account that said, “Look out…we’ve got our permits and we’re coming for you.” He says he’s contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol over that tweet -- the account it came from no longer exists. Rowden responded to the Greitens’ video with his own tweet, saying he hopes the former governor “finds the help he needs” and “anyone with multiple accusations of abuse towards women and children should probably steer clear of this rhetoric.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri law enforcement reminds everyone not to leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, especially during hot weather. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two small kids left inside a car Friday. Officers say the temperature was 92 degrees with a heat index of 102, but it was 109 degrees inside the vehicle. The children were removed and treated by paramedics.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Twenty-five new state troopers will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy this Friday in Jefferson City. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will give the keynote address at the ceremony. The 113th recruit class reported to the Academy on January 18th to begin the 25-week training. The new troopers will report to duty on July Eleventh.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick wants to return millions of dollars in unclaimed property to thousands of Missourians. The names of more than 129-thousand residents, small businesses, and non-profits with unclaimed property were released Monday in 100 newspapers across the state. They can also be searched by county at Show-Me-Money-dot-com. Most of the unclaimed property is cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. Fitzpatrick says one in ten Missourians has unclaimed property and the average return is 300 dollars.