(O’Fallon, MO) -- The St. Louis region is pushing back against a new state law that prohibits local police from working with federal investigators in cases involving gun ownership rights. The Second Amendment Preservation Act, among other things. opens local law enforcement to be sued if they join in a federal effort, involving “violations of Second Amendment rights.” The police chief in O’Fallon resigned over the law, saying it looks like the police can be sued for even “good faith justified seizures of firearms in emergencies. St. Louis and St Louis County are now taking the law to court, saying it prevents local police from doing their jobs.
(Marshfield, MO) -- A southwest Missouri man accused of killing his wife with a hammer and storing her body in a freezer for years has returned to court. Larry Winwiddie of Marshfield has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Cynthia. Investigators say the woman’s body had been in a freezer at a storage unit since 2015 and they found her locked in there about four years later. Law enforcement tricked Dinwiddie into returning to the storage unit by asking him to fix the freezer that was not working. Dinwiddie’s pre-trial hearing was held Monday and his trial is scheduled to begin in November.
(California, MO) -- Authorities in Moniteau County report a central Missouri man is dead after colliding with a horse-drawn carriage Saturday. Investigators say 56-year-old Samuel Schreck of Versailles (vur SALES) was thrown off the motorcycle he was operating after the horse got spooked, pulling the buggy into the lane of the motorcycle and causing the crash. No other injuries were reported.
(Los Angeles, CA) -- Authorities in Los Angeles accused a Kansas City Chiefs player with possession of a concealed weapon. Defensive end Frank Clark was taken into custody Sunday, then arrested when a police officer spotted a submachine gun in his car. The officer says the Uzi was “sticking out” in plain sight. Clark was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, then released on bond Monday afternoon. Clark has been with the Chiefs for the last two seasons after a trade from Seattle.
(Perryville, MO) -- Caves in southeast Missouri’s Perry County will be featured in an upcoming P-B-S documentary. K-F-V-S television in Cape Girardeau reports the county has some of the longest caves in Missouri and more than 300 sinkholes. The documentary will focus on residents coming together to solve a problem with their water quality in sinkholes. The documentary entitled ‘Karst in Perry County’ will air at 11:30 a-m Sunday on P-B-S.