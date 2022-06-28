(Mendon, MO) – Three people are dead and multiple others injured following Monday’s crash and derailment of an Amtrak train in northern Missouri. There were about 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Train Four, which was on its way to Chicago from Los Angeles. The train collided with a dump truck at a crossing without lights or crossarms near the town of Mendon. Two passengers on the train and the dump truck driver were killed. In a statement, Amtrak says the National Transportation Safety Board has been activated to investigate the crash.
(St. Charles, MO) -- Police in St. Charles plan to stop issuing traffic violations for a burned-out head or tail-light, starting next month. Officers will instead give the driver a voucher for a free light repair. City officials say the “Lights On!” initiative turns traffic stops into an opportunity for positive interactions with St. Charles police. They say tickets for equipment violations are an expense some drivers cannot afford and could result in hundreds of dollars in late fees and sometimes jail time. “Lights On!” began in Minneapolis, Minnesota in response to the 2017 fatal police shooting of Philando Castile.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man has pleaded guilty for his role in dealing more than a ton of meth. Thirty-eight-year-old Joshua Brown told investigators he bought entire kilograms of methamphetamine every few days and sold the drugs by the ounce with a 150-dollar profit per sale. In a plea agreement, the government and Brown agreed to a sentence of at least 20 years in federal prison without parole, and he is expected to repay nearly ten million dollars, equaling the proceeds from the drug-trafficking conspiracy.
(Columbia, MO) -- If your bank account is drying up and you’re looking for some cost-cutting tricks, they are out there. Andrew Zumwalt, a professor at the University of Missouri’s Division of Applied Social Sciences, says using salvage grocery stores is a good option. He says shopping at discount bakeries with day-old items and grocers with day-old baked goods is another. Zumwalt also has several tips to save on gas, including checking at warehouse clubs for lower gas prices, joining a fuel cooperative, and getting a credit card that gives you cash back on gas. He says warehouse clubs often have lower gas prices, such as Costco and Sam’s Club.