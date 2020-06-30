(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says it makes him feel “a little heartbroken.” Lucas is talking about racist text messages he received after issued a face mask order for Missouri’s largest city. Lucas says the messages contained a racial slur and what he called a subtle death threat. He got them last weekend. Although he’s not naming the writer, Lucas has turned over the person’s information for an investigation by the Kansas City Police Department. He has a message for the sender, saying if they get that angry about a mask, there’s “something wrong” with them.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Supreme Court has struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics in a similar way as in Missouri. The high court ruled the law requiring doctors who provide abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. In the five-to-four decision handed down Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts sided with four more liberal justices. Under Missouri law, abortion doctors are also required to have hospital admitting privileges. The St. Louis Planned Parenthood had its operating license renewed last week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Since March, 209 coronavirus cases have been confirmed among staff and inmates within Missouri’s prison system. The latest Missouri Department of Corrections data shows eleven of the state’s 22 prisons have no known coronavirus cases. So far, seven prisons have had mass testing of inmates and workers. The prison in southeast Missouri has had the most cases – 66, followed by Bonne Terre and Farmington with 50 each.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Department of Labor has cited a St. Louis area business more than 224 thousand dollars for an accident last December. An employee was severely injured when a 20-foot trench collapsed. A press release says OSHA cited Unnerstall Contracting Company L-L-C of Pacific for failing to use adequate trench protective systems, allowing workers to ride in the bucket of hydraulic excavators, among other things. The company has 15 business days to comply or start the appeal process.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers will hear testimony today (Tuesday) about the potential impact on the state budget if voters approve the August Medicaid expansion proposal. Missouri voters will cast ballots on Amendment Two in August, and the House Budget Committee will hear the testimony from 1:00-5:00 p-m about potential budget implications. Missouri's current Medicaid budget is about ten-billion dollars, about one-third of the state's 30-billion dollar budget. The Missouri Foundation for Health says Medicaid expansion will create more than 16-thousand new jobs annually during its first five years, creating more state revenue. But, House Speaker Elijah Haahr and Budget Chairman Cody Smith oppose Medicaid expansion, saying it will take dollars out of the classroom. They note it requires a ten percent match, for the 90 percent drawdown.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says work will begin next Monday to add a third lane to both eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says he hopes to have a climbing lane at Mineola Hill by December. Crews will be on-site next week to begin setting traffic control, as well as setting erosion control and construction is expected to be done by next fall. The 16-million dollar Mineola Hill truck climbing lane project is related to the project to replace the aging I-70 bridge in Rocheport (pronounced ROACH-port).