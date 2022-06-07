(Imperial, MO) -- A Missouri teacher is accused of sending inappropriate and even explicit photographs to minors. Jefferson County prosecutors have charged 37-year-old Tosha Kerperien of Imperial (about 30 miles southeast of St. Louis) with three misdemeanor counts of trying to and furnishing pornographic material to a minor. Investigators say she sent the photos via social media to three separate children. She is listed on the school’s website as an Eighth-grade teacher.
(Cassville, MO) -- Three inmates are still on the loose after escaping from the Barry County Jail last Friday -- and now the U-S Marshal Service has joined the hunt. Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins are considered armed and dangerous. The Barry County sheriff says if you see them, do not approach -- just call 9-1-1.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police have identified the homicide victim whose body was found burning on a roadside. Thirty-two-year-old Timothy Grigsby was reportedly shot before he was found by first responders early Monday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. The Star says this is the city’s 68th homicide this year, on track to beat last year’s second deadliest on record.
(Branson, MO) -- Fire officials in Branson say a driver has only minor injuries after crashing into an indoor swimming pool deck. It happened Sunday at the Baymont Hotel. Branson Fire and Rescue says the car went over an embankment and crashed through a glass wall. Luckily, no one was using the pool at the time.
(Kansas City, MO) -- It may be for a new taste of a traditional fast-food burger or a chance to get a glimpse of Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- but there is a serious traffic alert for Kansas City today (Tuesday). The first Whataburger franchise under a partnership with Mahomes is set to open at Eleven this morning (Tuesday). Kansas City police say digital message boards will be placed along the area near Parallel Parkway to remind drivers of traffic changes and possible serious delays. The restaurant says it will have private security in the parking lot.