(Harrisonville, MO) -- It was the maximum sentence. A Cass County judge gave Kylr Yust a life prison term plus 15 years Monday. The 32-year-old Yust was convicted of the murder of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions three months ago. Family members of the two victims call the sentence a victory for them – and the women. The girl’s bodies were found near each other in a rural Cass County field. The judge denied a motion for a new trial Monday. Defense lawyers say they intend to file an appeal.
(Washington, DC) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized America’s prosecution of a pro-Trump mob who attacked the U-S Capitol in January. He says they are not looters or thieves, but they instead came with “political requests.” During a Meet the Press appearance, Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt was asked if Putin’s comments make him reconsider his opposition to starting a January 6 commission. Blunt says an immediate commission would slow down the investigation. Blunt says two bipartisan committees will release a report next week with more than 100 pages and a significant number of recommendations.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state Legislature passed a bill this year that would require the creation of a task force to review public school bus safety in Missouri. The measure would require the task force to analyze entrance and exit safety, the effectiveness of seatbelts and other related things. The effort was led by Kansas City Democratic State Senator Greg Razer. He successfully attached the language to House Bill 661. The legislation is now up to the Governor to sign or veto.
(St. Louis, MO) -- State Representative Tracy McCreery has announced she is running for the St. Louis County area State Senate District 24 in 2022. McCreery is a Democrat from Olivette and was elected to the House in 2011. The seat is currently held by fellow Democrat Jill Schupp. Term limits prevent Schupp from running again. Both women have led efforts to help domestic and sexual violence victims.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- After nine years of legislative attempts, State Senator Holly Rehder (raider)’s bill has been signed into law that creates a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. The database will help doctors look for cases of drug misuse. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law during a ceremony Monday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. Rehder sponsored the legislation for eight years in the Missouri House before getting it passed her first year in the state Senate.