(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Appeals Court has upheld a lower court’s decision to leave a Medicaid expansion effort on the August ballot. Conservative groups Americans for Prosperity and United for Missouri filed lawsuits contending the measure unconstitutionally requires the state to spend money without providing a way to pay for it. Jeremy Cady with Americans for Prosperity says that the organization is seeking to have the case transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court. The high court is expected to quickly decide whether to take up the case. Under the plan, an additional 200 thousand Missourians would be eligible for the state-funded health care coverage.
(Washington, DC) -- East-central Missouri Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Congress could help states deal with their depleting unemployment funds. Luetkemeyer, whose district covers Jefferson City and Lake of the Ozarks, goes on to say he doubts that most state unemployment funds can withstand the sort of hit they are taking from the coronavirus. Since the coronavirus began wreaking havoc on the state’s economy, more than 611 thousand Missourians have filed for unemployment. Nationally, more than 42 million Americans have requested jobless benefits.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A man on a moped who was hit by a water balloon Sunday evening in St. Louis is accused of shooting a woman in the back and critically injuring her. The 22-year-old woman reported that she and her friends were having a rolling water balloon fight when the man drove through the Gravois Park neighborhood and was hit by a water balloon. The man then followed the victim’s car and started shooting at her. The suspect is described as a bald man in his 50s with red facial hair. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The National Weather Service says Tropical Depression Cristobal will cause widespread rain across the state, especially in mid-Missouri. Columbia, Jefferson City, Sedalia and Lake of the Ozarks are expected to receive two to three inches, by this (Tuesday) evening. Meteorologist Sally Johnson says the rain should arrive in Jefferson City by midnight. Tropical Depression Cristobal is expected to bring heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes to parts of Missouri. Johnson warns that flash flooding is also possible.
(Butler, MO) -- Authorities in western Missouri say a weekend kidnapping ended with the suspect shooting his victim, and police killing the suspect. Thirty-nine-year-old Donald Hunter of Warsaw is accused of kidnapping the woman at her place of employment in Butler Sunday at about 9:30 p-m. Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson says deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle on I-49 and that the vehicle pulled to the side of the road. Bridgett Burris got out and was walking toward police when the suspect shot her in the face. Officers returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has been transported to a local hospital, with serious injuries.