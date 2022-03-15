(UNDATED) -- Missouri’s attorney general says he had a rather productive trip to former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort. Eric Schmitt is seeking the Republican nomination for the U-S Senate. He, along with an appearance by Trump, reportedly raised more than one-point-five million dollars, pushing his campaign account to the top of the G-O-P contenders. Democrat Lucas Kunce leads the entire pack with around two and a half million dollars, with Schmitt just behind Kunce by about 30-thousand dollars. Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is next in line with just under two million and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens round out the top fundraiser with around one and a half million dollars.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s COVID-19 numbers are on a serious decline. This time in January there were more than 37-hundred COVID patients in Missouri hospitals. That number is down less than a thousand. The new case number for the rolling seven-day period has decreased to 14-hundred from around 62-thousand in January. At least 32 people died of COVID-19 over the last week that month and today’s number is six.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush’s memoir will be released in October. The book, entitled “The Forerunner: A Memoir by Congresswoman Cori Bush,” talks about her personal life, being an activist and her decision to run for office. In 2020, she became Missouri’s first-ever Black woman elected to Congress. Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis, is expected to get as much as a 100-thousand-dollar advance for the book deal.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Representative Lois Riggs says Russia’s attempt to takeover Ukraine is what happens when you take your eyes off bad actors for decades and let them do what they want without any real international sanctions. Riggs, a Republican from northeast Missouri’s Hannibal, calls Russian President Vladimir Putin a “czar wannabe” and is a dangerous world menace. Riggs is a law school graduate and former history teacher. He says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reminds him of his diplomatic studies in the Cold War era. The law school graduate and former history teacher says Putin is a dangerous world menace.
(UNDATED) – Old Man Winter appears to be gone, finally, after near-weekly winter storms pounded Missouri with snow and ice. Mild temperatures are in store for this week, with highs in the 60’s today and the 70’s Wednesday and Thursday. The St. Louis region could get some rain on St. Patty’s Day and into Friday. Cooler weather could pop up in Missouri on Friday, but nothing dramatic is expected at this time.