(Jefferson City, MO) -- Attorneys General in 11 other states are following the lead of Missouri A-G Eric Schmitt who has filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s power. Schmitt’s lawsuit claims the president doesn’t have the authority to issue federal regulations through the order he signed in January. His suit was filed Monday. He says the order would impact Missouri’s two largest industries – manufacturing and agriculture. He says not only is it a bad policy, but it’s also unconstitutional, meaning it is illegal. He says Biden doesn’t have the authority to regulate the “social costs of greenhouse gases.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- Jury selection started Monday for three St. Louis police officers accused of beating a Black undercover colleague during protests in September 2017. Federal prosecutors say when the three realized their mistake they tried to cover it up. Dustin Boone, Steven Korte, and Christopher Myers were part of a “civil disobedience team” tasked with cracking down on violence at the protests. Boone and Myers no longer work for the department. The federal judge is telling prospective jury members the trial could last as long as two weeks.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Authorities in western Missouri quickly recovered a two-year-old girl who witnesses said had been taken from her home by force. An Amber Alert was issued at about 4:30 p-m Monday for the child. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was told three men forced entry into her St. Joseph home. Miah Latour was recovered safely less than an hour later. The highway patrol says the man suspected of taking the child responded to St. Joseph police. No charges have been announced yet.
(Undated) -- The Internal Revenue Service has announced the third round of Economic Impact Payments will begin reaching Missourians over the next week. The American Rescue Plan Act will provide the money just like the 1st and 2nd rounds of coronavirus economic relief. This third round will be based on the taxpayer’s latest processed tax return from either 2020 or 2019 and could be up to 1400-dollars per person depending on income. Missourians can check payment status by clicking "Check My Payment" on the IRS.gov website.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri vaccinators have now administered almost one-point-eight million COVID shots, which includes the first and second doses. That's about 19 percent of Missouri's population. More than 635-thousand Missourians are now fully vaccinated. State health officials say 41 percent of Missourians ages 75-84 are vaccinated, while the percentage is 56 percent for those ages 85 and up.