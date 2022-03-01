(St. Louis, MO) -- As Russian President Vladimir Putin has up the stakes by raising his nuclear alert level, a Missouri expert on Ukraine and Russia is calling the attack “horrendous beyond belief.” Professor James (wur-ch) Wertsch from Washington University in St. Louis says although Missouri is more than five thousand miles from the Ukrainian capital, (keeve) Kyiv, the violence could spill over to Missouri and the U-S in ways other than nuclear – such as cyber-attacks on fuel pipelines, hospital systems and the nation’s electrical grid. Wertsch says this is more than a land-grab or powerplay for Putin -- it’s religious. He says Putin is on a “messianic call,” to the point where he doesn’t care what the West thinks of his actions.
(Clayton, MO) -- A Missouri assistant principal is accused of stealing a neighbor's dog after an eight-year-old German Shepherd repeatedly wandered onto the property at a St. Louis County middle school. The dog's owner, Tim Davis, says he saw 39-year-old Alexandra Krinski leave the school with his pet in her car and followed her to her Eureka where police took the animal away from her. 39-year-old Alexandra Krinski is charged with a felony count of stealing an animal.
(O’Fallon, MO) -- An O’Fallon, Missouri, man has been arrested for punching his three-month-old child, who is hospitalized in critical condition. K-T-V-I T-V reports that 27-year-old Dominic Wacker lost his temper because the baby was constantly crying, and that he punched the infant so hard that it stopped breathing. First responders were able to get a pulse before taking the child to the hospital. Wacker is charged with child abuse or neglect resulting in serious injury and was jailed on a 75-thousand-dollar cash-only bond. Authorities did not give the baby’s name or gender.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Although the pandemic isn’t over, there are signs of it getting better for those of us here in Missouri. Officials for Kansas City International Airport say nearly 600-thousand passengers moved thought its gates last month, which is 93 percent more than 2021 figures. Air cargo including freight and mail was also on the rise. Meanwhile in St. Louis County, the health department is lifting its county-wide mask mandate today, but still encouraging people to wear face coverings.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Drivers in Missouri are likely noticing a rougher terrain on our roadways. Snow and ice caused potholes and road cracks and worsened the ones that were already there. The Missouri Department of Transportation says it’s focusing on the road damage, with crews starting work patching potholes as the weather allows. Mo-DOT is asking us to slow down and move over when we see work crews. The agency says it patched some 530 thousand potholes last year, costing 18 million dollars.