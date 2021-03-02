(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has released 281-million dollars – the last of his current state budget restrictions. A press release from Parson’s office says about 123-million is for K-through-12 public schools and one-and-a-half-million is for the Bright Flight state college scholarship program. Another five-point-seven-million is to help domestic violence and sexual assault victims. Parson says due to the financial impact of COVID-19, the state previously restricted the spending to ensure a balanced budget and the necessary funds to combat the virus. Revenue projections have improved.
(Omaha, NE) -- Supply managers in nine Midwestern states say manufacturing is growing briskly, including here in Missouri. Economist Ernie Goss, of Creighton University in Omaha, says since bottoming out last April, the region has regained almost half of the manufacturing jobs it lost to COVID-19. But Goss says it is still down by some 50-thousand jobs. Eight out of ten supply managers indicate they had supply bottlenecks, slowing down products getting to them. Otherwise, Goss says manufacturing growth would be even stronger.
(Springfield, MO) -- An investigation is underway into a burglary at a game store in Springfield where an estimated 50-thousand dollars worth of Pokemon cards were taken. Television station K-O-L-R reports two burglars broke into a store called Gamemaster last month. Security video shows they went straight to the case full of high-dollar Pokemon cards. Video footage shows the suspects wearing face coverings and hats. The Springfield Police Department is investigating the case.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri voters could decide who sits on the state board of education – not the governor. Eureka Republican Representative Dottie Bailey is proposing to let voters choose board members during each general election of a presidential election year. One member would be elected from each congressional district and one member would be elected by the voters of the state at large. Currently, no more than four members can be from the same political party. A House committee is scheduled to vote today (Tuesday) on the measure.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee has held a hearing on a bill that would let people carry concealed firearms on Missouri public college and university campuses. Republic Representative Jered Taylor wants to ban public higher education institutions from restricting the concealed carry of guns on campuses. The Missouri House General Laws committee met to talk about House Bill 86 Monday. Taylor, a Republican, has sponsored similar bills in previous years.