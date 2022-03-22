(Jefferson City, MO) -- U-S Senate candidates from both parties are calling on former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to drop out of the race after ex-wife and former First Lady Sheena Chestnut Greitens accused him of physically abusing her and their two children. Fellow G-O-P candidate Vicky Hartzler said in a statement that, “real men never abuse women and children. Period. End of story. It’s time for Eric get out of the Senate race and get professional help.” Republican Billy Long says Greitens is “clearly unfit to represent the state of Missouri in the U-S Senate.” Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce says, “Eric Greitens should be in prison,” and fellow Democrat Scott Sifton says he called on him to resign as Governor four years ago, and now calls on him to withdraw from the U-S Senate race. A spokesperson for Greitens says he’s a great dad and that his ex-wife has a “history of mental illness and emotionally abusive behavior.”
(Joplin, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the police shooting of a suspect in Joplin. Joplin police say the officer made contact with three people in an alley late Saturday night and one man fled on foot. Investigators say an officer was assaulted and then discharged his firearm striking the suspect. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The officer was treated and released. The incident comes less than two weeks after two Joplin police officers were killed in the line of duty.
(Springfield, MO) -- A fire department near Springfield in southwest Missouri is mourning the loss of one of its own. The Ebenezer Fire Protection District says 36-year-old Dustin Brandhorst was responding to a fire in Fair Grove Friday night when his truck left the roadway and rolled over. Brandhorst died at the scene. He had served as volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer F-P-D for three years. A visitation for Brandhorst is Thursday at Praise Assembly in Springfield, and his funeral is set for Friday morning.
(Columbia, MO) -- Authorities say a body recovered from Rocky Fork Conservation area north of Columbia is believed to be a missing woman. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the recovery of the remains Sunday evening. Deputies say 45-year-old Angie Rice was reported missing in December and her vehicle was found in a parking lot at the park on New Year’s Eve. An autopsy is being done to officially confirm the identity of the body.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Two bills, one in the Missouri House and one in the Senate, would tie state funding for public universities and colleges to student earnings after enrollment. The University Rewarding Workforce Readiness Act would give more money to schools that deliver higher earnings for their graduates. Missouri’s nine universities and 13 community colleges would receive a performance score based on several factors. Fifty-five percent of the score for universities and 70 percent for community colleges would be based on average earnings of students six to ten years after they first enrolled. Schools will also get credit for enrolling more students who receive Pell grants.