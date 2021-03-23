(St. Louis, MO) -- Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has announced he will run for the U-S Senate seat now held by Republican Roy Blunt. Greitens resigned as governor in May 2018 in the midst of a scandal. He made the announcement on Fox News. Blunt announced two weeks ago he won’t seek a third term. Missouri’s current Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe also had a Monday announcement – saying he wouldn’t seek the open senate seat, but was going to run for governor in 2024 when Governor Mike Parson’s term ends.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Parson has signed off on transferring 300-million dollars in federal coronavirus relief from Missouri’s State Treasury into the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. A press release says the decision keeps the fund balance above the level that would trigger a tax increase for Missouri’s small businesses. Missouri employers entirely finance the fund from which state unemployment aid is provided to eligible Missourians who have lost their jobs. As of February, Missouri’s jobless rate is four-point-two percent, below the national average of six-point-two percent.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A coalition of Missouri civic and human rights organizations rallied Monday at the state Capitol against a bill that would crackdown on protesters blocking a roadway. The proposal, sponsored by Republican Bill Eigel of Weldon Spring, could charge protestors with a felony the third time around. The Senate has passed the bill and a House committee has held a hearing on the measure. The plan also includes a law enforcement “bill of rights” that would notify an officer of any alleged violation against them.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Emphasizing that the safety of guests and staff is the top priority, the Missouri State Fair has announced it will hold a traditional fair from August 12 through 22. That includes concerts, a carnival, motorsports events, rodeo, and bull riding, along with the governor's ham breakfast. This will be the bicentennial year of the state fair.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that would designate part of I-55 in southeast Missouri's Cape Girardeau as the Rush Limbaugh Memorial Highway will be heard this (Tuesday) morning by the Senate Transportation Committee. Scott City G-O-P State Senator Holly Rehder (pronounced like Raider) is sponsoring the bill. The 70-year-old Limbaugh died in February, after battling lung cancer. Limbaugh was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians in 2012. Former President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh last year. That's the highest honor a citizen can receive from the president.