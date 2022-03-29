(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House did not vote Monday on a Congressional redistricting plan. Lawmakers in the lower chamber are still reviewing the plan the Senate passed last Thursday. Today (Tuesday) is the last day candidates can file for Missouri’s August primary election. Since the legislature has not passed a Congressional map yet, candidates may not know what their district looks like. Although the House passed the bill in January, Republican bickering caused the Senate to take more than half of this legislative session to pass the proposal.
(Union, MO) -- An eastern Missouri woman seen holding U-S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sign during last year’s Capitol takeover has been charged in a deadly drunken driving crash. Twenty-two-year-old Emily Hernandez of Sullivan was driving a car in January in the wrong direction on Interstate 44 when it crashed into another vehicle. A passenger in the other vehicle, 32-year-old Vickie Wilson of Enclave, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hernandez and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
(Moberly, MO) -- A northern Missouri man has been charged after allegedly shooting a Randolph County deputy Sunday morning. Deputies and Moberly Police were responding to reports of a woman screaming in a home and officers said she had visible injuries to her face when they arrived. 42-year-old Jason Garner of Moberly reportedly struggled with four officers as they tried to arrest him. He shot one deputy in the right leg as another was preparing to use a taser on him.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Two kids were shot and killed at a birthday party over the weekend in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed while playing with a gun early Friday. Police say the kids were cousins. An investigation is underway into who owns the gun and whether the shooting was accidental.
(Kansas City, MO) -- JetBlue is now flying passengers from Kansas City International Airport to Boston and New York. The carrier began offering the non-stop service to Logan International and J-F-K Airport on Sunday. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, Kansas City Manager Brian Platt and other dignitaries sent off the first flight. Officials say New York City was the third most popular destination from Kansas City before the pandemic and Boston was the fastest growing destination.