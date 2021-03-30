(Jefferson City, MO) -- A state senator from Kansas City says he wants a task force to study school bus safety – particularly the effectiveness of seat belts. Kansas City State Senator Greg Razer will testify today (Tuesday) before the Missouri Senate Transportation and Public Safety Committee. His bill would establish the Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety. If lawmakers approve Razer’s proposal, the task force would begin meeting next year and would meet at least three times a year. An annual report would be submitted to the Legislature and the governor by December 31st each year.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal jury has found three St. Louis police officers not guilty of attacking an undercover colleague during a 2017 protest. St. Louis Police Officer Steven Korte was found not guilty on all counts and former officer Chris Myers was found not guilty on a civil rights charge. The jury wasn’t able to reach a verdict on civil rights charges against former officer Dustin Boone. Detective Luther Hall was working undercover during the Jason Stockley protests. He suffered serious injuries when he was attacked. The defense pointed out that all the photo and video evidence failed to show the three officers had beaten Hall. The three defendants are white and Hall is Black.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee will hear testimony this (Tuesday) morning on legislation that would allow one half-day education programs to account for make-up days or hours lost due to inclement weather. Republican State Representative Patricia Pike of Adrian has filed the bill, because of all the snow and ice days missed this winter, especially in rural Missouri.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee on congressional redistricting wants your input this (Tuesday) morning on redistricting in the sprawling Eighth Congressional District, which covers 30 southern and southeast Missouri counties. House Special Committee on Redistricting Chairman Representative Dan Shaul says in-person and written testimony will be accepted starting at 8:00 a-m. The massive district includes Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Farmington, West Plains, Rolla, and Ava. The rural district has seen five hospitals closed since 2016.
(Topeka, KS) -- A Missouri man convicted of killing three people at Kansas City-area Jewish sites is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence. Frazier Glenn Miller Junior says he shouldn’t have been allowed to represent himself at trial six years ago. Miller’s current attorneys say the Johnson County judge didn’t consider whether he had mental health issues that would make him incompetent to represent himself in a complex capital case. His appeal went before the state’s high court Monday.