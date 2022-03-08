(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner is back in the U-S after visiting the Ukrainian border. She was part of an official congressional delegation that traveled to the war-torn country’s outskirts to get a first-hand look at the military and refugee situation. She and other delegation members met with refugees and organizations responding to the growing humanitarian crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wagner, a Republican, is a member of the House Foreign Relations Committee and a former ambassador in Western Europe.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Just days after a tornado killed three members of a Missouri family and four others in central Iowa, Missouri is continuing plans for a statewide tornado drill today (Tuesday). NOAA weather radios will alert everyone about the tornado drill set for this morning at 10:00, and outdoor warning sirens will also sound across the state. People are being asked to practice taking cover in a designated shelter. Schools, businesses, and families are all being encouraged to take part in this statewide tornado drill. Emergency officials are reminding us to have a plan, always be ready for a tornado, and to be aware of the dangers of lightning, hail, wind, and floods.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Making sure the state of Missouri doesn’t have more enforcement power than the U-S Environmental Protection Agency is the goal of one state lawmaker. State Senator Eric Burlison is sponsoring a bill which would ensure the state’s Department of Natural Resources and its divisions do not impose rules or fines that are not already covered by the federal government. The Springfield-area Republican says he has gotten calls of concern from small businesses from his district, stating there was “a lot of confusion and a lot of mystery” over fines being levied against them. Burlison says his bill would also require D-N-R to provide documentation and justification “as to where they came up with those fines.” The bill is awaiting a vote from the Senate committee on consumer protection.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House of Representatives has given initial approval to an effort that would change the way state and local funding is doled out to the state’s K-through-12 public schools. The bill aims to send more funding to charter schools. The sponsor, Republican Doug Richey from Excelsior Springs, says he’s just wants to make sure that all public schools, including charter schools, are being fairly funded. Democrats argue that the proposal would shortchange public schools in St. Louis and Kansas City. One more vote in support would send the measure to the Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The reigning high school barbecue world champions paid a visit to the Missouri Capitol. “Muddy River Smokers” from western Missouri’s Osceola High School, were part of the Missouri School Boards’ Association’s student showcase Monday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. Chloe Hooper, a sophomore, says crafting their culinary creations takes a lot of practice. She says each team member has their own category of barbecue they’re in charge of -- but adds that they all help each other and work together as a “family.” The Muddy River Smokers competes at state finals next week and will also be competing at nationals in June.