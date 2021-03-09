(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for Missouri Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Laura Denvir Stith. Citizens can nominate candidates. The Missouri Constitution requires that a state Supreme Court judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a U.S. citizen for at least 15 years, and a qualified Missouri voter for at least 9 years next preceding selection. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p-m April 9.
[Nomination and application forms are available on courts.mo.gov.]
(Atlanta, GA) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can gather indoors with fully-vaccinated people without wearing a mask. New guidance from the C-D-C says you can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk of getting COVID-19. If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, the C-D-C says you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live in a group setting and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri vaccinators have now administered more than one-and-a-half-million COVID shots, which includes the first and second shots. That's more than 16-percent of Missouri's population. The Department of Health and Senior Services reports 530-thousand Missourians have received both shots. Public health officials say 51-percent of state residents age 85 and older have now received COVID vaccinations. The D-H-S-S says that 217-thousand overall doses have been administered statewide in the past week, to people in all age categories.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is expected to debate a proposed constitutional amendment this week that involves initiative petitions. If approved by voters, it would require sponsors of initiative petitions proposing constitutional amendments to collect signatures of 12 percent of registered voters in each of Missouri's eight congressional districts and to submit those petitions to the Legislature for consideration, similar to a bill. The governor's signature would not be required. Supporters say the Missouri Constitution is about ten times larger than its federal counterpart, and that many states don't allow use of initiatives to amend their constitutions. Opponents of the bill say it would prevent the will of the people from becoming law.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Look for school choice legislation to hit the Missouri Senate floor this week, along with a proposal to increase Missouri's gasoline tax. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) says senators will burn the midnight oil in Jefferson City this week. Transportation funding is a top priority for Schatz, whose district includes heavily-traveled I-44. He notes Missouri's 17-cent per gallon gasoline tax has remained the same since 1996.