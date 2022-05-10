(Columbia, MO) -- Disciplinary sanctions have been proposed against 13 students at the University of Missouri for a party where a victim from Minnesota suffered brain injuries. Federal student privacy laws mean the names of those students won’t be released and specific information about their discipline will remain private. They can contest the sanctions. Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie was found suffering a cardiac arrest last October after a pledge party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Santulli and other pledges had been forced to drink dangerous amounts of alcohol. A lawsuit filed by his family has been settled against 20 of the 23 defendants named.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Welcome to the last week of the Missouri Legislature’s regular session. The race to the finish line is upon us. Lawmakers will be working to tie up a bunch of loose ends this week. The Missouri House of Representatives is expected to debate a Congressional redistricting plan. Sports betting could reappear in conversations. Expect education, election, and unemployment bills to resurface as well. What other items see the light of day and what items will die is unknown until the gavel drops by 6:00 p-m Friday.
>>Missouri House Debates Congressional Redistricting Plan
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House of Representatives spent Monday debating a Congressional redistricting plan. It finally passed on a 101-to-47 vote. The bill was sponsored by state Representative Dan Shaul (shawl), a Republican from Imperial. Under the proposal, the districts would have the same political makeup – six Republican safe districts and two Democratic ones. The shape and population size of each district would vary from the current districts. The next stop for the bill will be the Missouri Senate.
>>Missouri Organization Gets $250K Grant For Teacher Well-Being Program
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Missouri organization is getting a major grant to help boost teacher well-being. Brothers Liberating Our Communities in Kansas City has been awarded a 250-thousand-dollar grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The organization, also called BLOC, strives to increase the number of black men in the classroom. Cornell Ellis, founder and executive director of BLOC, says his organization is a pipeline to talk about real problems and create real solutions. Eight grants aimed at supporting teacher well-being have been awarded as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.
>>Chiefs Tickets For 2022 Season Go On Sale Friday
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Chiefs tickets for the next season go on sale Friday. The team’s season schedule is set to be released at 7:00 p-m Thursday. Jackson County, Missouri residents can start buying single-game tickets at 8:00 a-m Friday. Season ticket holders will have an exclusive online presale beginning Friday at 10:00 a-m. Then, single game and group tickets for all home games will go on sale Friday at 11:00. Fans can order tickets at www.chiefs.com