(Jefferson City, MO) -- Forty-five attorneys general have signed a letter to Congress asking the federal government to fund antitrust enforcement efforts by the state. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is one of those signing Monday’s letter. It says market concentration harms consumers, farmers, entrepreneurs, and others, adding robust antitrust enforcement is “crucial to the working of a fair economy.” Forty-eight attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Facebook last year for creating an anti-competitive product.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's powerful Senate Appropriations Committee chairman says the 35-billion dollar operating budget includes 600-million dollars in capital improvement funding for the state. Cosby State Senator Dan Hegeman says the budget includes a three-point-seven percent increase for higher education, including five million dollars to renovating the heating and cooling system at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- One key issue that remains unresolved at the Missouri Capitol this session is the controversial Grain Belt Express project in northern Missouri. Holcomb State Senator Jason Bean has filed a bill that's been heard in committee that says that the Missouri Public Service Commission could not issue a certificate of convenience and necessity for a merchant line, until county commissioners in each county through which the line will be built pass a resolution supporting the project. Senator Bean's bill is aimed at Grain Belt, also known as Invenergy. The P-S-C has approved their request to build, own and manage a high-voltage transmission line across eight northern Missouri counties. The Missouri Farm Bureau says using eminent domain for this project sets a dangerous precedent and "makes it easier for our state to become the transmission superhighway for the Green New Deal."
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A group of 40 state attorneys general, including Missouri’s Eric Schmitt, is urging Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to call off plans to roll out a version of Instagram for children. In a bipartisan letter to the social media company, the attorneys general mentioned research about mental health impacts of social media use on kids and “alarming rates of cyberbullying” among children. The platform could be used by kids under the age of 13.
(Sedalia, MO) -- The first four nights of concerts at the Missouri State Fair have been announced. Country singer Trace Adkins will kick off music on August 12, followed by Russell Dickerson with Cassadee Pope on August 13, Boyz 2 Men on August 14, and Tyler Farr and Tenille Townes on August 17. Tickets go on sale starting at 9 am June 29 through Etix-dot-com. The Missouri State Fair Box Office opens at noon on June 29 for walk-up orders. The State Fair runs August 12 through the 22 in Sedalia.