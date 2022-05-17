(Clayton, MO) -- A woman who ran an unlicensed day care in St. Louis County is sentenced to ten years in prison for the 2018 death of an infant. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Laura Minnick of Maplewood was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to charges including endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death. Court records show Minnick admitted that a three-month-old girl in her care died of suffocation and that she was intoxicated at the time.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 16-year-old girl is among the five victims of deadly gun violence in St. Louis over the weekend. Police say Kyierah Jeffries was shot outside a home Saturday afternoon and later died in the hospital. Officers say four others were killed and eight people were wounded by gunfire on Saturday and Sunday.
(Mound City, MO) -- The remains of a U-S Sailor from northwest Missouri who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor are returning home soon. Navy Seaman First Class Wilbur Newton died in the 1941 attack that sank the U-S-S Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor. Now, his remains will return to Mound City, where he was born and raised. The public will be able to pay respects to Newton May 26th and 27th. His remains will be buried on May 28th in Mound City.
(Kingdom City, MO) -- There are seven new names on the monument wall at the Firefighters Memorial of Missouri. The fallen firefighters were added during a ceremony Sunday morning in Kingdom City. Four of those honored died in the line of duty in 2021. Officials also read the names and recognized 61 firefighters who died in recent years outside of the line of duty.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Veteran slugger Albert Pujols pitched for the first time ever in the Cardinals’ 15-to-six rout of the Giants Sunday at Busch Stadium. Pujols gave up a couple home runs before getting three outs in the ninth inning. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright set a new Major League Baseball record against San Francisco with their 203rd victory as battery-mates.