(Jefferson City, MO) -- A group called Americans For Prosperity has filed paperwork to ask Missouri voters whether they support a gas tax increase passed by the state Legislature last week. The libertarian-conservative political advocacy has filed a request with the Secretary of State’s Office to put the question on the November 2022 ballot. The bill would boost the state’s fuel tax by 12-and-a-half cents over five years and give most drivers a rebate option.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s state workers are back in the office. They returned Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them working in state office buildings had been working remotely over the past year. About two weeks ago, Governor Mike Parson directed all state workers to return to working in-person. Starting Monday, all state buildings are open and accessible to the public during normal business hours.
(Moscow Mills, MO) -- The governor will travel to eastern Missouri this (Tuesday) afternoon to celebrate a manufacturing plant expansion. Governor Parson will be at Elite Tool in Moscow Mills, a town of about 25-hundred in Lincoln County north of Wentzville. Elite Tool is a contract manufacturer that serves the aerospace, commercial and government, and defense industry. They have a 55-thousand square-foot campus in Moscow Mills.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Republican House Speaker and the House Elections Committee chair are disappointed that the G-O-P-controlled Senate did not approve legislation on voter I-D and initiative petition reform this session. House Speaker Rob Vescovo of Arnold says he will review House Elections and Elected Officials Committee Chairman Dan Shaul's request that the governor calls a special session. The Missouri House gave final approval in late March to House Bill 738, which requires a photo I-D and the use of a paper ballot. The legislation also repealed mail-in voting provisions that were allowed in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaul says the bill is necessary to ensure that Missouri's elections remain fair and transparent.
(Stockton, MO) -- The owners of the now-closed Circle of Hope girls' ranch in Humansville remain jailed without bond after being charged with 102 felonies. Boyd and Stephanie Householder are set to appear again in court Thursday in Stockton for a preliminary hearing. Cedar County Judge James Nichols has ordered them held without bond saying they are flight risks and that there is a "great potential" for witness tampering and intimidation. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the charges in March, saying it is one of the "most widespread cases of sexual, physical and mental abuse patterns against young girls in Missouri history."