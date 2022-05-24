(Springfield, MO) -- Two southwest Missouri women face up to six months in federal prison for taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, riot at the U-S Capitol. The U-S Justice Department reports Cara Hentschel of Battlefield and Mahailya Pryer of Springfield pleaded guilty last week to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building. Hentschel and Pryer admitted to entering the U-S Capitol and walking around for around 12 minutes before leaving.
(Hillsboro, MO) -- A woman from Jefferson County is accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving drunk. The sheriff says 50-year-old Holly Smith of Barnhart was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and D-W-I. A witness told deputies that Smith hit a motorcycle Friday night and drove away from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 54-year-old motorcyclist James Meyer of Villa Ridge died of injuries suffered in the crash. The witness followed Smith’s car and she was later arrested in Arnold.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City, Missouri, man involved in a shoot-out could spend up to ten years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Thirty-one-year-old Tirrell Thompson pleaded guilty to the charge Monday. Thompson also admitted that he was involved in a shoot-out at a gas station in which he pulled a 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, to shoot back at someone who was firing at him. A police helicopter I-D’d Thompson’s car after fleeing the scene.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Prison inmates in Missouri will soon no longer be allowed to receive physical letters in the mail. Instead, they’ll receive a scanned electronic copy of letters sent by family and friends. D-O-C officials say it’s being implemented because of staffing shortages that make it harder to search personal mail for contraband. Starting July First, anyone wanting to send letters, photographs, drawings, or postcards to offenders will have to mail them to an address in Tampa, Florida, to be scanned. Electronic copies can then be viewed by inmates through their media players. Offenders will still be allowed to receive official mail from their attorneys and other legal documents, magazines directly from publishers, and visitation applications.
(St. Louis, MO) – The St. Louis Blues are on the brink of elimination. They fell last night (Monday) to the Colorado Avalanche six-to-three at the Enterprise Center, and now trail in the series three games to one. Game Five is set for tomorrow night in Denver.