(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is appointing Court of Appeals Judge Robin Ransom to the Missouri Supreme Court. Ransom becomes the first woman of color to serve on the state's high court. Judge Ransom said, "While I may be the first African-American woman to be part of this court, I'd also like to say that I have never lived by any label or by any identify that anyone's tried to put upon me." She fills the vacancy created in March by the retirement of Supreme Court Judge Laura Denvir Stith. Parson appointed Ransom to serve on the Eastern District Court of Appeals in 2019.
(Kansas City, MO) -- First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Kansas City later this week. The first lady is spreading awareness of a partnership between community colleges and federal retail pharmacy partners. She has scheduled a Thursday stop at Metropolitan Community College for a coronavirus vaccine clinic.
(New York, NY) -- Congressman Jason Smith is confirming that he met with former President Trump. The Missouri Republican Tweeted Monday that he had a great visit with Trump in Manhattan. He said they discussed what's needed to protect Missourians and the state. Smith added that "Trump loves the people of Missouri." The meeting comes as Smith considers a run for the U-S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
(Clayton, MO) -- Two South Carolina murder suspects are now charged with killing two people three miles apart in St Louis County on May 15th. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 26-year-old Tyler Terry and 33-year-old Adrienne Simpson face a total of 14 charges. They are accused of fatally shooting 71-year-old Barbara Goodkin in University City and wounding her husband and the shooting death of 58-year-old Sergei Zacharev during a robbery in a Brentwood motel parking lot. Authorities say Terry and Simpson shot a driver ten times on Highway 170 but the man wasn't hurt. They are also charged in South Carolina with killing Simpson's husband and a former partner of Terry's.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Mayor Tishaura Jones says the people caught on video damaging a St. Louis police car downtown over the weekend will be punished. The footage was recorded early Sunday and spread on social media. The video shows people dancing and jumping on the patrol car and attempting to stomp through the windshield with an officer inside. The patrol car responded to the scene in an attempt to break up a large party on the top floor of a nearby condo building.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The number of travelers using Kansas City International Airport is making a big rebound from the peak of the pandemic. Officials say more than 495-thousand passengers flew in and out of K-C in April - which is nearly an 11-hundred percent increase from April of 2020. But passenger traffic is still down 47 percent from April 2019. Air cargo tonnage was up 16 percent last month at Kansas City International.