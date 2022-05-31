(Sedalia, MO) -- A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says officers responded to a call Sunday night about a man with a gun when 22-year-old Masen Moore tried to run away. Authorities say they attempted to make contact with him before he fired shots at police and an officer returned fire, striking Moore. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. Moore was reportedly wanted for a felony parole violation and other warrants.
(Ozark, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri are investigating the shooting death of a 46-year-old man near Ozark. K-O-L-R /t-v reports Christian County sheriff's deputies were called to a holiday party around 6 p-m Sunday where they found the man suffered from gunshot wounds. The victim and another man had gotten into a fight prior to the shooting. A man was questioned at the scene. Investigators have not released the name of the victim.
(UNDATED) -- Two people are dead following motorcycle crashes Sunday in the eastern half of the state. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Bruce Dunlop of St. Louis was riding on Route O in Ste. Genevieve County when he missed a curve and his cycle overturned. Dunlop died at the scene. State troopers report a Farmington man was killed in crash in Iron County Sunday afternoon. Thirty-five-year-old Corey McCoy was driving on Highway N near Ironton when he left the road and struck a tree. McCoy died of his injuries in the hospital.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s COVID-19 cases have more than doubled over the last month and may worsen after Memorial Day Weekend. Triple-A estimates some 40 million people traveled over the extended holiday weekend. With many local officials hesitant to reissue mandates there is fear that the spike in numbers will balloon over the next few weeks. The latest numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show April’s nearly 33-hundred cases of COVID-19 jumped to more than 75 hundred in one month. Hospitalizations rose by more than 25-percent.
(UNDATED) -- Our state is in the path of some potentially dangerous weather today (Tuesday). The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of central and eastern Missouri with threats of damaging wind and large hail. A tornado watch is also possible beginning this (Tuesday) afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours (until approximately 3:00 AM). Strong to severe storms will develop this afternoon (Tuesday afternoon) into tonight, with rain continuing into Wednesday. There remains a chance for some stronger storms over southern Missouri Wednesday.