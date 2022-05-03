(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri’s first execution of the year is set for tonight, barring any last-minute appeals. Carman Deck is set to die by lethal injection during the 24-hour window that begins at Six P-M this evening. He was sentenced to death for the 1996 murders of James and Zelda Long in their home in east central Missouri’s De Soto. On Monday, both governor Mike Parson and the U-S Supreme Court declined to halt Deck’s execution.
(Branson, MO) -- A St. Charles man is the victim of an apparent drowning on Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Kenneth Hodges was paddling his boat due to engine failure when he fell into the water Friday afternoon. The Barry County coroner pronounced Hodges dead on a boat ramp. The accident report says he was not wearing a life jacket.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri politicians and candidates are sounding off on reports that the U.S. Supreme Court is on the cusp of overturning Roe vs. Wade. What is being called a “draft majority opinion” was published Monday night by Politico. Missouri is a so-called trigger state meaning that if the 1973 landmark abortion case is overturned, the procedure will be illegal in our state. Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who opposes abortion and is running for U-S Senate, blasted the leak in a statement last night, calling it “malicious” and saying, “our judicial system should never be intimidated by the ‘woke Left.’”
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler has introduced a House resolution to honor the three Missouri Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty in March. Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper, Joplin Police Officer Jake Alexander Reed, and Patrolman Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department were killed while doing their jobs. This resolution is similar to the one put forth in the upper chamber by both of Missouri’s U-S Senators.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Roy Blunt is accepting applications from Missourians wanting to attend service academies. Those institutions include the U-S Air Force Academy, U-S Merchant Marine Academy, U-S Military Academy, and U-S Naval Academy. Senator Blunt says these academies “play a crucial role in preparing young men and women with the skills they need to serve and protect our nation.” Applicants must be U-S citizens between 17 and 23 years old and legal residents of Missouri.