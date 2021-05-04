(St. Louis, MO) -- After more than one year of health restrictions, St. Louis and St. Louis County restaurants are now allowed to reopen to near full capacity - without any curfews. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the changes Monday. Tables must still be at least six feet apart. Fully vaccinated people can gather outdoors without masks. Masks are still required in indoor settings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Restaurants and bars had been operating at a 50-percent capacity limit.
(Undated) -- In 39 days, eight Missouri students – grades 5th through 8th -- will begin participating in the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. This year’s contest will include 209 spellers all vying for the treasured championship trophy. According to the bee, spellers will begin competing virtually in the first of three rounds on June 12th. The semifinals are scheduled for June 27th, and the top 10-to-12 spellers will move to the finals in-person on July 8th at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Missouri’s spelling whiz kids are from across the state, including Poplar Bluff, Columbia, Rolla, St. Joseph, and the Kansas City, and St. Louis areas.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A group of Missouri House and Senate members are expected to work out their state budget differences this week. Currently, the 34-billion dollar budget plan includes seven-million dollars for the state’s seven nursing homes caring for veterans. During the Missouri Senate budget debate, Creve Coeur Democrat Jill Schupp (shoop), who serves on the Missouri Veterans Commission, says the homes are projected to operate in fiscal year 2022 with a 17-million dollar deficit. Missouri has lost 162 veterans home residents to the coronavirus. The state has veterans homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, St. James, Warrensburg, Mount Vernon, St. Louis, and Mexico.
(Butler, MO) -- Several law enforcement agencies rushed to a Bates County home in western Missouri Sunday night on what they were told was a deadly shooting. When they arrived, they found an elderly woman who had no idea why they were there. Kansas City television station K-C-T-V reports the hoax call appears to have been made from the state of California through an internet program. Authorities are trying to locate the source. In a statement, Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said these types of incidents are dangerous and often get people hurt or killed.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Mid-America Business Conditions report for April shows an economy in Missouri and eight other Midwest and Plains states coming back to life as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. The monthly survey by Creighton University economist Ernie Goss finds the region’s overall index at its highest reading in almost three decades. The report finds more than half of the 106-thousand manufacturing jobs that were lost during the pandemic have been regained. April’s index was 73-point-nine. Any score above 50 suggests growth, while scores below 50 suggest recession.