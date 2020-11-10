(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Police have used advanced genetic genealogy techniques to solve a cold case murder from 1989. For more than 30 years, the family of 16-year-old Fawn Cox has wondered what happened to her. Now, they know. Her body was found in her bedroom by family members. She had been raped and strangled. D-N-A testing revealed the rapist and killer was the teenager’s own cousin, Donald Cox Junior. He died years ago from a drug overdose.
(Maryville, MO) -- Nodaway County prosecutors have charged two people with tampering with a motor vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. Mariah Lynn Ishmael of Savannah and Austin Dean Saunders of St. Joseph, both 22 years old, were taken into custody Sunday after a police pursuit that ended with a crash. Both Ishmael and Saunders had arrest warrants in their names. The woman had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries she suffered in the crash. During the chase dispatchers in Nodaway County got a call reporting two people had been shot at a nearby apartment complex. Investigators determined the call came from a cell phone found inside the stolen car.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Two Missouri agencies are not currently displaying some COVID-19 details they once did. State Health Department spokesperson Lisa Cox says virus information within Missouri’s nursing homes is on the agency’s to-do list to bring back to its dashboard. The latest federal information shows the coronavirus has killed more than 14-hundred Missouri nursing home residents and 20 workers. The state Department of Corrections is also transitioning to new software and is not currently showing the number of COVID-19 related deaths it has had. Spokesperson Karen Pojmann says 18 prisoners and two workers who tested positive for COVID-19 have died since March.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Federal Customs officers have confiscated 7,800 vape pens in St. Louis that were in a package mislabeled as an air humidifier. A U-S Customs and Border Protection spokesman says misbranding is a common practice of smugglers and violates laws that regulate importing tobacco products. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the vape pens - a version of electronic cigarettes - have a market value of 156-thousand dollars. The shipment from Hong Kong was headed for a home in Florissant home.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri is considered a leading state in the advancement of today’s modern apprenticeship models. Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dan Mehan (mee-HAN) says an apprenticeship revolution is happening in the Show-Me State. The Missouri Chamber Foundation is deploying six million dollars in federal funding to create 53-hundred new tech industry apprenticeships. It says 94-percent of apprentices are retained by their employers after the completion of their apprenticeships with an annual salary averaging 70-thousand dollars.