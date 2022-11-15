(Statewide) -- A Missouri trade delegation is overseas this week on a trade mission to Israel, United Arab Emirates and Greece. Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and House Speaker Dean Plocher, state Senator Brian Williams and others are taking part in the trade mission. The group has visited Teva, a company in Israel that the governor says is currently behind 1 of every 10 generic prescriptions filled in the U.S. They have also visited Israel Chemicals Limited, which is opening a new 400-million-dollar battery plant in St. Louis. The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will include 150 high-paying jobs and it is expected to open in 2024.
(Statewide) -- After a decade-long lawsuit totaling about 117-million-dollars, roughly 22-thousand current and former Missouri correctional officers will be getting settlement checks in the mail beginning this week. St. Louis attorney Gary Burger tells Missourinet the state will be paying union and non-union officers for pre and post shift security work. Payouts range from 900-dollars to nearly five-thousand dollars.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis has extended the block on the Biden Administration from planning to cancel billions in student loan debt. The injunction barred the U.S. Department of Education from erasing student loan debt for millions of borrowers. Six states, including Missouri, claim the Biden Administration bypassed congressional authority and threatened the states’ future tax revenues and money earned by entities that invest in or service student loans. The debt forgiveness would eliminate up to $430 billion of the nearly $2 trillion in outstanding student debt and that over 40 million people were eligible to benefit.
(Sedalia, MO) -- The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating a cleaning company for allegedly hiring children to work jobs deemed dangerous at meatpacking and slaughter plants in at least three states, including Missouri. Kansas City Public Radio reports the federal agency is investigating Packers Sanitation Services at a Tyson Foods plant in Sedalia (sa-DAIL-ya). Meat processing companies hire Packers Services to clean its plants. Although minors can hold certain jobs, federal regulations ban them from working in positions deemed “particularly hazardous” and detrimental to their health and well-being. The Department of Labor is also investigating the age of some of these workers to determine if they are old enough to be working. The company says it has cooperated with the Department of Labor investigation. The other investigations are in Nebraska and Minnesota.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Two former Kansas City police officers have pleaded guilty to using excessive force during an arrest of a transgender woman in 2019. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says 39-year-old Matthew Brummett and 50-year-old Charles Prichard pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a Class E felony. They were accused of slamming Breona Hill's head against the sidewalk, kneeing her in the face, torso and ribs, and forcing her arms over her head while cuffed. A Jackson County judge sentenced them to three years probation and they have agreed not to carry a firearm during probation. They have also agreed to give up their post certification, which is required to be a police officer.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Job Centers are making the process easier for residents to become registered voters. Any Missouri resident interested in registering to vote now can do so at Job Centers across the state. Along with Missouri Job Centers, residents can fill out a voter registration application at a local election authority, drivers licensing office, a designated state agency, or a library. Upcoming election days in Missouri include February 7th, March 7th, April 4th, August 8th, and November 7th.