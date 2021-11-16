(Buffalo, MO) -- The attorney for an accused Missouri kidnapper has filed a motion for a bond reduction. James Phelps is one of the men accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater in southwest Missouri. Several motions filed by his attorney will be discussed at a hearing in Dallas County Friday. Rainwater was last seen in July and reported missing in August. Phelps was arrested in September. He and Timothy Norton are accused of holding Rainwater in a case in a home near Windyville. Phelps told deputies she left the home in the middle of the night, met a vehicle at the end of the driveway in the dark, and hasn’t been seen since.
(St. Louis, MO) -- An expert in Missouri’s mental health field says the state has “failed miserably” on the deinstitutionalization of mental health patients. Michelle Schafer, with S-S-M Hospitals, says emergency rooms and inpatient units are being used as emergency crisis stabilization and emergency temporary care on a staggering level. During a legislative committee hearing, she said emergency rooms are designed to provide acute care – not to provide care to mental health patients. Schafer said the state is not adequately treating these patients. She said chronically mentally ill, developmentally disabled and pediatric patients are especially underserved. Schafer recommended the creation of a panel consisting of lawmakers and health providers to review the delivery of care.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S House of Representatives is expected to bring up President Biden’s One-point-75-trillion-dollar social safety net this week. It’s a community violence prevention and climate change package. Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush says the Build Back Better Act would lower prescription drug prices, expand access to universal preschool and build or improve affordable housing units. The Democrat says the bill would also include five billion dollars to help fight gun violence and make changes to the nation's immigration system and make climate and clean energy investments. Bush says the package would be funded by taxing the wealthy and some corporations at a higher rate. Republican U-S Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri says the bill would cause widespread inflation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Due to the passage of a legislative bill, Missouri’s new candidate filing deadline is in December for an upcoming election. A news release from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says candidates for the April 2022 General Municipal Election, which includes school boards, fire districts, and city councils, have been shortened by two weeks. Candidates can file December 7 through the 28th. The bill, sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, would restrict local health departments from issuing health orders and ban proof of vaccination to access public transportation.
(Hartville, MO) -- The U-S Census Bureau is scheduled to announce where the country’s center of population is later today (Tuesday). For the last decade, it has been near Plato, a tiny village of fewer than 100 residents in the Missouri Ozarks. Some officials are saying it is likely to stay in Missouri this time, possibly moving into nearby Wright County. Local residents say it doesn’t mean much to them. There’s no plaque or marker to designate the population center. There was a ceremony after the 2010 census 10 years ago.