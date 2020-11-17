(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Senate leaders have announced that they will postpone debate and votes on the one-point-two billion dollar supplemental budget, until after the Thanksgiving holiday. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) says it's because of COVID-19. He confirms one state senator and one staff member have tested positive. Schatz emphasizes that the decision was not made lightly and that it's in the best interest of protecting senators, staff members and the public. The Missouri House voted 133-to-four last week to give final approval to the supplemental budget, which will deploy federal funds to state departments. If the Senate approves the supplemental budget as is, it would head straight to the governor's desk. If changes are made, the budget would go to a Senate-House conference committee.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday afternoon in a case involving the constitutional validity of public-sector employee labor laws. A St. Louis County Circuit Judge struck down a 2018 bill that involved some of those laws. Judge Joseph Walsh the Third ruled that the bill violates public-sector employees’ constitutional rights to collective bargaining. The state is appealing that decision, arguing the judge made several errors. The high court heard 36 minutes of remote oral arguments and there’s no timeframe on when the court will issue a decision.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri House freshmen will have to wait to take their statewide bus tour. Missouri House Speaker Designee Rob Vescovo’s said, “Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to protect the health and well-being of members, staff and the general public, we have decided to postpone the two-week statewide bus tour for newly-elected House members.” The Missouri House will still hold its scheduled three-day orientation for new members this week in the State Capitol building, with plans to follow C-D-C guidelines and screenings.
(Marshfield, MO) -- A Monday hearing for an accused wife-killer in Webster County was delayed when his attorney couldn’t make it to court. Larry Dinwiddie will return to court later this month. Prosecutors say he not only killed Cynthia Dinwiddie, but he also hid her body inside a freezer at a storage facility for years. He’s charged with second-degree murder, abandoning a corpse and armed criminal action. The victim’s body was found last year. Investigators say Dinwiddie admitted killing her with a hammer after an argument. He says he put her in the freezer because he didn’t know what to do with the body.
(Columbia, MO) -- Authorities in central Missouri say they are searching for three men who escaped from a private rehab facility in Columbia over a three-day period. Reality House is also a correctional services facility that holds prisoners for other entities. Because of the escapes, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it will no longer hold detainees there. Lawrence Johnson escaped Saturday, then Jamal Ewayne Marteen and Tyrone Darell McClain Junior walked away Monday. Workers at Reality House say they witnesses the men leave from the outdoor recreation area and walk or run toward a nearby trailer park.