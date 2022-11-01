(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.
(Statewide) -- As Missourians turn back clocks one hour this weekend, the state’s top fire leader has some fire safety tips to offer residents. State Fire Marshal Tim Bean urges people to have working smoke alarms. He says installing and maintaining smoke alarms can reduce fire deaths by 50-percent. Only plug space heaters directly into wall outlets and keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from all heating equipment. Space heaters are a factor in about 43 percent of home heating-related fires and 85 percent of associated deaths. Bean says today’s homes burn faster and hotter than structures built decades ago.
(Jefferson City) -- The Jefferson City NAACP is offering rides to the polls to vote in next week’s general election. There might be other groups doing the same. A valid government-issued photo identification is required to vote, such as a driver’s license, state ID, U.S. passport or military ID. If you do not have one and you want your vote to count, you can fill out a ballot and election staff must verify your voter signature. The general election is next Tuesday. You can vote absentee in-person without an excuse through next Monday at your local election office.
(Jefferson City) -- A democratic lawmaker is looking to introduce a bill that could remove firearms from those considered dangerous. Democratic State Senator Doug Beck of St. Louis County is planning on proposing a Missouri Red Flag Law to ensure those who pose a risk to themselves, or others won’t have access to firearms. He filed a similar bill in the 2021 and 2022 state legislative sessions, wanting to prevent persons from owning a firearm due to domestic violence protection orders. The Republican controlled legislature is not likely to back this sort of proposal, but Governor Mike Parson says that Missouri should invest more in mental health resources, not more gun legislation. Sen. Beck, in citing the recent St. Louis school shooting, said the need for a Red Flag Law has never been clearer. The bill filing for the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session begins on December 1st.
(St. Louis) -- The drought along the Mississippi River is creating issues for many different stakeholders. The Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative is holding a briefing Tuesday (11/1) to address that. The Initiative is a coalition of 102 mayors from across the Mississippi River Basin, which spans nearly a third of the country. The Mississippi River provides drinking water to more than 20 million people and 50 cities. With more than a third of the rain in the United States ending up in the Mississippi River and the lingering drought causing record low river levels, this affects everything from the fall harvests to tourism and river commerce. The briefing will include the USDA, U.S. Coast Guard meteorologists from NOAA and America Cruise Lines.