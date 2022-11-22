(Kansas City, MO) -- Over the weekend, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs, Colorado gay nightclub Saturday night into Sunday morning. 5 people were killed. 25 were injured, according to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich. The shooting has drawn the ire of LGBTQ+ groups across the country. The Kansas City LGBTQ Commission, in a statement over the weekend, called it ‘hate-fueled violence’ and called on Missouri lawmakers to pass a security bill to provide protection at some of the state’s historically LGBTQ+ bars and establishments.
(Undated) -- Local drink distributor Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jim Beam are joining together in a tag-team effort to help partiers on the eve of Thanksgiving. They will be providing 2,000 free rides home through the ride-hailing company Lyft. The rides will be provided from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thanksgiving Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, and Springfield. Ensure you can make it home safely for Thanksgiving by downloading the Lyft app and enter BBGMOTHANKS2022 for your $30 Lyft ride credit. The code will be posted on Breakthru Beverage Missouri’s website and social media pages.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance recommends a 6.4-percent decrease in workers’ compensation insurance loss costs for 2023. This marks the seventh time in eight years that the average workers’ compensation rates will decrease. The decrease is driven mostly by a sharp decalin in lost-time claim frequencies as it’s decreased more than 32-percent since 2006. From 2015-2029, injury claims per worker also decreased and were less severe in nature.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A man from Blackjack in St. Louis County on Monday admitted to submitting several fraudulent applications totaling nearly $980,000 to a pandemic relief loan program. 46-year-old Terrell Alexander admitted to submitting 10 fraudulent applications to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans and advances from the Small Business Administration. The loans were designed to help business owners that had been negatively affected by the pandemic. He was able to collect over $740,000 in funding. His sentencing is scheduled for March 3rd where he could face up to 30 years behind bars. He also will be ordered to repay the money.
(Undated) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has received inquiries from several citizens expressing concern of a phone call making the rounds from people seeking various forms of payment to remove a warrant out for their arrest. MSHP reports that this is a scam and that you should promptly hang up. They advise that if you do receive a call from someone impersonating law enforcement to not provide any personal information and to not send any money or gift cards.