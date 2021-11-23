(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Annual Highway Report ranks Missouri third in the nation for having one of the most cost-effective highway systems. The state was second last year. It is also one of five states that spent less than 30-thousand dollars per mile of highway. That’s one of the lowest figures in the country. Missouri’s highways were rated for urban and rural pavement conditions, deficient bridges, traffic fatalities, spending per mile, and administrative costs.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order creating a Missouri Supply Chain Task Force. The group is charged with convening public and private stakeholders across the state to identify potential improvements and solutions to supply chain issues occurring in Missouri. It is also responsible for engaging surrounding states in its work to maximize interstate coordination. The Task Force is being co-chaired by the Director of the Transportation Department and the Director of the Office of Workforce Development. If there are recommendations that require legislative changes they will reportedly be prioritized at the Legislature before the task force dissolves next June.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former St. Louis-area police officer is set to serve six years in prison for deprivation of civil rights. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Ellis Brown, the third, of High Ridge, Missouri, was sentenced today in federal court Brown after being found guilty in June. The former officer used unreasonable force in his capacity as a St. Ann police officer. After a 20-minute high-speed chase during rush hour traffic back in 2019, Brown caught up with the victim and repeatedly kicked him until two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers stopped Brown’s attack.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is warning a school district to stop censoring library books. The organization has written a letter to the North Kansas City School District after two L-G-B-T-Q-plus affirming books were taken off library shelves. The school board is still hearing from a few unhappy parents who want to also remove books that discuss racism. The A-C-L-U says censorship violates students’ well-established constitutional right to learn ideas, saying the Supreme Court has held that school boards cannot censor library materials because they dislike or disagree with their content. The A-C-L-U says it’s investigating similar incidents of what it calls “illegal censorship by other school districts in Missouri.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year in Missouri, followed closely by Sunday. Meredith Mitts, the spokeswoman for Triple-A auto club, says the number of people who are predicted to be traveling this week is up 13-percent from last year and it's almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Gas Buddy.com says regular unleaded gas prices in Missouri are up to an average three-dollars, six-cents a gallon, but Mitts says it's due to much more than just supply and demand. She says the higher gas prices are -not- expected to deter most drivers from hitting the road.