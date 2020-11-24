(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Senate leader says two state senators and a Senate staff member who had COVID-19 have recovered. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says the Senate plans to return to Jefferson City next week to debate and vote on the proposed one-point-two billion-dollar supplemental budget. Schatz says the Senate needs two days to get it done. The House approved the supplemental budget on a 133-to-four vote earlier this month. If the Senate approves it as is, it would go straight to the governor's desk. If any changes are made, the budget would go to a conference committee.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia's mayor says his fast-growing city and all of mid-Missouri will benefit greatly from three major projects in the area. Mayor Brian Treece notes that more than 500-million dollars in new construction will be happening in the next 12 to 24 months, with some already underway. He's especially proud of the NextGen Precision Health Institute, a 220-million dollar facility now under construction. It's expected to train the next generation of scientists who will help Missouri address future health care needs. Mayor Treece predicts new businesses will locate in Columbia, to take advantage of the University of Missouri's nuclear reactor and building a radiopharmaceutical corridor in central Missouri.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Officials at Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza are throwing cold water on plans for the annual lighting ceremony. They say there will be “no live event to view.” Apparently, fireworks will be shot off from two displays Thursday night and the lighting ceremony will be televised as a virtual event. The shopping center is describing the fireworks as a brief, two-minute accompaniment to “enliven the broadcast.” The Kansas City Star is reporting it won’t be a sustained fireworks program like in the past. Officials continue to recommend that people stay home and watch it from there – “for the health and safety of the community.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A veteran southeast Missouri state lawmaker will file a resolution against proposed pay raises for state lawmakers and statewide elected officials. The pay raises are being recommended by the Citizen's Commission on Compensation for Elected Officials, a bipartisan group. They're proposing a five percent pay raise for Missouri's 34 state senators and 163 state representatives. The group also proposes a five percent raise for statewide elected officials. The Legislature has until February to approve a resolution to block the raises and Republican State Representative Andrew McDaniel of Deering has tweeted that he "can't wait to file a resolution to stop this."