(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has issued an executive order extending Missouri’s drought alert until March. The original order was set to expire on December 1. Currently, 87% of Missouri continues to have abnormally dry conditions, with many counties still experiencing moderate, severe, or extreme drought. Parson says following the most recent Drought Assessment Committee meeting, the Commercial Navigation Impact Team is being convened because low flow levels on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers are making it difficult for commercial navigators, such as barges, to maneuver. Parson says extending the order will allow state efforts to support affected communities throughout the winter and continue to expand the state’s capabilities to respond to and lessen the impacts of future droughts.
(Kirkwood) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled against requests intended to block Tuesday’s scheduled execution of a convicted police killer. Kevin Johnson, who is black, shot to death Kirkwood police sergeant Bill McEntee, who was white. During a court hearing Monday, Edward Keenan, a special prosecutor, said Johnson’s sentencing, which happened during the era of former St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch, included racial bias. The Missouri Attorney General's Office said Johnson's execution should go forward and that "the surviving victims of Johnson's crimes have waited long enough for justice." Governor Mike Parson says he will not block Johnson’s execution.
(Columbia, MO) -- A new study by the University of Missouri finds that older adults who feel positively about aging have a healthier sex life. Hanamori (hahn-nah-mori) Skoblow (skah-blow), a doctoral student in the MU College of Education and Human Development, and lead author of the study, says that positive perceptions of aging can be beneficial, but adds that when they are negative, they can be detrimental. She believes the information can be used to help inform doctors that work with older adults. She also wants to study how negative perceptions of aging are formed and how they impact a person’s well-being.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s treasury has a sizeable amount in surplus cash, according to a report from the Missouri Independent. The $6 billion number is a result of 28 months of double-digit revenue growth and federal payments tied to COVID-19 relief and recovery. If growth rates continue at current levels, general revenue in the current fiscal year could approach $15 billion, according to the report. Some financial analysts are predicting a slowing of the state’s economy with policies to combat inflation as well as the impact of the recent tax cuts. Three years ago, the general revenue fund took in nearly $9 billion.
(St. Louis, MO) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection report 422 Super Bowl championship rings bearing the image of the Lombardi Trophy was seized in St. Louis. An import specialist determined the rings were not authentic and that they bore an infringing trademark owned by NFL Properties that had been recorded with customs for border enforcement. If the items were genuine, the total suggested retail price would have been worth $300,000. The shipment was arriving from China and was heading to a residence in Jerseyville, Illinois.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Young hunters between the ages of 6 and 15 harvested 2,881 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation. 1,302 were antlered bucks, 322 were button bucks, and 1,257 were does. This year’s number is down from last year’s total of over 3,500. The top counties for the late youth portion were Lincoln, Franklin, and Osage. According to the MDC, harvest totals for the for the late youth portion over the past several years range from about 2,000 to 4,000 deer. Additionally, archery deer season runs through January 15, 2023.