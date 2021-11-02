(Buffalo, MO) -- One of the two men accused of kidnapping a woman who is still missing will get the new judge he requested. Dallas County Judge John Porter will hear the case against James Phelps. The other man accused of the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday. Both Phelps and Timothy Norton face kidnapping charges and both are being held in the Dallas County Jail. Investigators say the men held the victim in a cage inside a residence near Windyville, Missouri. The last time anyone saw Rainwater was July and she was reported missing in August.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri has signed a contract with Identity Theft Guard Solutions as it deals with a security flaw in one of its websites. The problem was found by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The reporter discovered that the Social Security numbers of about 100 thousand Missouri teachers were potentially exposed by the problem. The contract signed last week doesn’t specifically mention that problem. When the governor was notified of the flaw he responded angrily, threatening to investigate the reporter.
(Joplin, MO) -- Joplin police shot a man to death Saturday afternoon when they responded to a domestic disturbance call. A 9-1-1 caller reported an assault by an armed man and officers arrived within minutes. Forty-one-year-old Joseph Shane Endicott of Carl Junction was shot, but police haven’t said whether he was armed and what led to the shooting. Three Joplin officers have been placed on administrative leave and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. The victim’s name hasn’t been released and authorities haven’t said if medical treatment was needed.
(Puxico, MO) -- A southeast Missouri parent is accused of attacking a referee after a basketball game in Puxico. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department took Joshua Lilly of Qulin into custody Monday. Lilly has been charged with third-degree assault. Puxico police say they were contacted about the incident Thursday at about 9:00 p-m. The victim was reportedly attacked in the FEMA parking lot. Lilly is being held in the Butler County Jail.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation reports the state’s traffic volume has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, but there has been no drop-off of the higher number of speeding and aggressive driving incidents. The problem started when the number of cars and trucks on the roads was down due to COVID-19. Mo-DOT spokesperson Jon Nelson says more than half of all Missouri traffic deaths last year were the result of aggressive driving.