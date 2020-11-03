(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says nearly 828-thousand mail-in and absentee ballots have been returned to local election authorities for today’s (Tuesday’s) general election. Monday was the last day for Missouri voters to cast an absentee ballot in-person for the election. Ashcroft says he expects about 75-percent of Missouri’s voters to cast a ballot. He reminds voters that state law prohibits the wearing of political apparel to the polls, including masks, shirts, hats, or buttons that advocate for a political candidate or issue. State law also prohibits you from sharing your ballot with others and you can’t take photos inside your polling place.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Corrections is reporting 10 inmates and two workers in the system have died of COVID-19 since March. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the death toll within Missouri’s prisons has doubled from earlier last week. Currently, there are more than 14-hundred prisoners and employees infected with the virus. The largest outbreaks include about 266 cases in the Fulton facility and 150 in St. Joseph.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is scheduled to kick off a special session on Thursday – two days after the general election. The full House will not actually begin diving into the plan until next Tuesday. Governor Parson called the extraordinary session to get access to extra federal COVID-19 aid. A statement from House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield says Parson continues to “hide his agenda” from Missourians and suggests that the governor is too embarrassed or frightened to publicly disclose his plans.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A freshman state representative from Noel (like knoll) in southwest Missouri is the new vice chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee. Speaker Elijah Haahr (pronounced car) has appointed G-O-P State Representative Dirk Deaton to the post, saying Deaton will be ready to assist in the committee's work to appropriate funding during the special session to combat COVID-19. Haahr has also added Springfield State Representative Craig Fishel (FISH-ell) to the committee.
(Columbia, MO) -- Three more Mizzou football players have been suspended for a half-game for the Tiger's next game against Georgia, for fighting during Saturday night's brawl against Florida at the Swamp. The Southeastern Conference announced the additional suspensions Monday, after reviewing video of the incident, which happened just before halftime. The SEC has also fined Gators coach 25-thousand dollars, for violating SEC bylaws during the incident.