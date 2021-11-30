(Jefferson City, MO) -- A federal judge in Missouri has temporarily blocked a federal agency's Covid vaccine mandate for most health care workers in Missouri and nine other states. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued the requirement that U-S health care facilities ensure staff members are fully vaccinated by January 4th. Hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes that failed to do so were at risk of losing the federal funding that pays the bills for Medicare and Medicaid patients. The judge says the vaccination rule has vast economic and political significance and should have been approved by Congress.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s new candidate filing deadline is in December for an upcoming election following the passage of a new law. A news release from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office says candidates for the April 2022 General Municipal Election, which includes school boards, fire districts, and city council, has been shortened by two weeks. Candidates can file December 7th through the 28th. The bill, sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, also restricts local health departments from issuing health orders and bans proof of vaccination to access public transportation.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 30-year-old Missouri man is being hailed as a hero for catching a three-year-old girl tosses from the second floor of a burning home. The incident happened Monday morning at 9:30 a-m. Emergency responders say Arnez Merriweather lives in the apartment complex where smoke from the fire was so thick rescuers couldn’t get inside. The mother tossed her daughter to Merriweather to get her to safety. No names have been released, but the mother and child suffered only minor injuries.
(Columbia, MO) -- Scientists at the University of Missouri-Columbia are monitoring wastewater for the COVID-19 variant, Omicron. Health officials say the new variant was first identified by South African researchers. It is believed to be more transmissible and has led to travel restrictions around the world. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Missouri researchers launched a wastewater program to detect the viral load in water samples and identify hotspots. Samples are currently being collected at nearly 100 sites across the state every week. Recent samples have shown the virus presence is growing, but there have been no signs of Omicron yet.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A native St. Louis area filmmaker is getting into the holiday spirit courtesy of Lifetime and Gospel star Kirk Franklin. The Post-Dispatch reports Erica Sutherlin, who graduated from Kirkwood High School and attended Harris Stowe Univerity, has directed a Christmas movie for Lifetime. "Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas." features a young choir director who is tasked with preparing the church choir for a holiday performance. In typical Lifetime fashion, she just might find love along the way. Sutherlin's Lifetime directing debut airs on Saturday, December 4th at 7:00 p-m.