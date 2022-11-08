(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation confirms additional cases of highly pathogenic bird flu in Missouri. Outbreaks affecting waterfowl species are reported in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties. The birds were returning from arctic nesting grounds in northern states and the conservation department warns waterfowl hunters to properly dispose of harvest waste through trash collection or a permitted landfill. Raptors are particularly susceptible to avian influenza and there is a risk for spillover from wild birds into domestic poultry and then back again.
It is safe to eat poultry and wild game birds because normal cooking temperatures are usually above 165 degrees ---hot enough to kill the virus, according to MDC.
(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be embarking on a trade mission beginning this week. They will be going November 10 through the 20 to Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Greece. A news release from the Governor’s Office says the Parsons will meet with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion. More than $215 million in goods were exported in 2021 to Israel, the UAE, and Greece in 2021. The Trade Mission is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization.
(Statewide) -- The Missouri Department of Public Safety says up to $20,000 in grant funding opportunities are available to help the state's law enforcement, fire service, and EMS agencies. The department encourages agencies to move quickly - the deadline to apply for the grants is December 5th. A total of $30 million in grant funding is available, $10 million for each public safety authority, including the Peace Officer Grant, the Fire Protection Grant, and the Emergency Medical Service Providers Grant. Eligible grant expenditures include equipment, supplies, training/travel, personnel, and benefits. Additionally, the grants require a local match of 50 percent. Applications will only be accepted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety online system.
(Statewide) -- The U.S. Justice Department says it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s general election, including in Missouri. A news release from the federal agency says the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section and workers from U.S. Attorney’s Offices will be in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states. Cole County, in central Missouri, is on the list. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the federal department is trying to bully its way in and harass poll workers.
(Neelyville, MO) -- A federal investigation has been launched into the misuse of city money by the mayor of a small southeast Missouri town. 48-year-old Kevin Bynum, mayor of Neelyville, a town of just over 300 people, has resigned. He's accused of misusing thousands of dollars in city money since 2019 to pay for monthly Netflix subscriptions, Apple services, and Sony Interactive. The total financial amount is undetermined. The federal investigation conducted by the Internal Revenue Service and the FBI is in process and incomplete. Bynum was elected mayor in 2017.
(Statewide) -- Most state workers will not be working on Black Friday. Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order which closes state offices on Friday, November 25, the day after Thanksgiving. Essential operations will still be at work, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Department of Corrections. Missouri has about 55,000 state workers.