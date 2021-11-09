(Independence, MO) -- The F-B-I says its agents have arrested a suspect serial killer who may be responsible for the deaths of six people. Twenty-five-year-old Perez Reed was carrying a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistole when he was taken into custody last week as he got off a train in Independence. A government news release indicates the pistol matches shell casings found at unsolved shootings in the St. Louis area last September. Four people were killed there, with two more killed in Kansas City, Kansas. Evidence suggests the deaths were connected.
(Liberty, MO) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office in the Kansas City area says its Facebook page was hacked. The office made the announcement Monday on Twitter. K-M-B-C Television reports someone posted an image of the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party with the words "DESTROY AMERICA." Another image of nuclear weapons was also posted. The office says the office will be working with Facebook to determine what happened.
(Kansas City, MO) -- After more than 40 years in prison, a man convicted of a 1978 triple murder in Missouri was in court Monday for a hearing in which he maintained his innocence. Kevin Strickland took the stand for his first-ever hearing since being convicted. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who says the man is innocent, questioned Strickland. She is the first prosecutor to use a new Missouri law intended to help prosecutors fight to exonerate people they believe are wrongly convicted. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has been fighting to keep Strickland in prison and has been delaying Strickland’s hearing through a number of legal tactics.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- If you’re looking at ways to help pay for higher education, there is a free webinar on this coming up. In partnership with Sallie Mae and the MOST 529 Education Plan, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will host the online event Wednesday at 7:00 p-m. You can find a link through the treasurer’s office website. The event is designed to help students and parents find scholarship opportunities and cover college costs. Earlier this year, the Show Me the Money Scholarship Search Engine was launched offering more than six million scholarships worth over 30-billion dollars in one place, according to the treasurer’s office.
(St. Mary, MO) -- The southeast Missouri town of St. Mary is making progress towards cleaning up and repairing their community. An E-F-3 tornado swept through the area two weeks ago – damaging 28 homes. St. Mary Police Chief Adam Bequette (pronounced Beckett) says the community has pulled together to clean up the damages that have been left behind from the twister. He says the tornado is going to take a while to recover from. The National Weather Service says 13 tornados hit Missouri that day in multiple regions of the state.