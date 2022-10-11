(St. Louis) -- A Washington University professor and two other economists have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics for research into banking and financial crises. Philip Dybvig and a University of Chicago Professor were selected for their 1983 research showing the vulnerability of banks to rumors of collapse, and how governments can avoid that from happening. The other prize winner is former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, on a similar topic dealing specifically with the Great Depression. Dybvig joins 25 other Nobel prize winners affiliated with Washington University.
(Statewide) -- Get ready for the pain at the pump. OPEC, the oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to slash oil production by two-million barrels per day. The average price of gas in Missouri has inched up over the past week by 15-cents to 3.48 per gallon. Triple-A Missouri says the state’s average gas price is 11th lowest in the nation. The highest gas prices in Missouri are in Jefferson City at 3.67 a gallon, followed by Columbia and Springfield. The lowest gas prices are in St. Louis with 3.32 per gallon, followed by Kansas City and Joplin.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Truman Library Institute in Kansas City will have a collection of paints on display soon of former President George W. Bush. The “Portraits of Courage” exhibit includes 66 portraits and a four-panel mural painted by Bush of 98 service members and veterans who have service since 9/11, and whom the president has come to know personally since leaving office. The exhibit has been featured on the TODAY Show, Jimmy Kimmel, Good Morning, America, and in USA Today, People and Time. It will be on display in the Truman Library’s presidential exhibition October 13 through December 31.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Computer hackers attacked some major U.S. airports Monday, including St. Louis Lambert International. The airport says its website was down for several hours, but a hotline was set up for people to get information and access services found online. The airport says the rest of its operations were not affected. Other major airports experiencing outages were Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago O’Hare. The hackers are believed to be from Russia.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The annual Christmas Lighting ceremony at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City returns on Thanksgiving. It’s the 93rd year for the event that draws thousands of people. KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports this year’s lighting will include holiday music, fireworks, freebies and a few new “magical surprises.” The switch flipper will be announced closer to the date of the ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.