(Dudenville, MO) -- Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in southwest Missouri early Monday. The first storm was on the ground in Newton County at about 1:00 a-m. The E-F-1 tornado tracked parallel with Interstate 49, carrying 90 miles-an-hour winds. A manufactured home was pushed off its foundation and several trees were knocked down. The second storm hit about two miles from Dudenville in Jasper County just before 5:00 a-m. The E-F-Zero tornado damaged trees, ripped the roof off a barn, and tore up an irrigation system.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- One Republican lawmaker wants Missouri to discuss what has to be done to improve access to the state’s mental health resources. State Senator Lincoln Hough of Springfield says the framework for the mental health system is available but often unused. Nearly one-fourth of Missouri’s adult population suffered from a mental illness in the last 12 months, according to figures from the Department of Mental Health. Five years ago 862 thousand Missourians struggled with mental illness. Last year, that number topped one million. Hough says real conversations about improving access to those resources need to be held.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say a 66-year-old man from Wichita was hit by a vehicle after the Chiefs’ N-F-L game Sunday. Then, while Stephen Hickle was lying on the roadway, the victim was run over by a second vehicle. Neither driver stopped. Hickle died at a hospital. Investigators say he and another person left the game early, so traffic crews weren’t present to help drivers get out of the parking lot. The second person wasn’t hit.
(Rocheport, MO) -- Officials will break ground later today (Tuesday) for the 240-million-dollar bridge replacement project on Interstate 70 at Rocheport. Missouri Department of Transportation project manager Brandi Baldwin says when the work is fully underway, the location in central Missouri will be a busy place. Baldwin says there will be a creative process to keeping the traffic flowing over the heavily traveled bridge. Work on replacing the 551-foot span over the Missouri River is tentatively scheduled for completion in 2024.
(Joplin, MO) -- Researchers at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin are studying how hungry college students are. The wide-ranging statewide study will cover public, private, community college, and technical school students. Andrea (awn-DRAY-uh) Cullers says the project will include a toolkit to connect students with federal nutritional benefits. The university is using a 25-thousand-dollar grant to survey 15-hundred college students in Missouri – and to hold focus groups to delve into the survey questions.