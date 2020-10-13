(Salem, MO) -- A couple from Dent County returns to court later this month to face charges they starved their 10-year-old adopted daughter to death. Susan and Randall Abney are charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Deputies were called to the family’s home October 3rd and they found Josie Ann Abney unconscious. She died later at a hospital. Doctors told investigators the child was so dehydrated they couldn’t draw her blood. Susan Abney reportedly told investigators she and her husband were responsible for the girl’s death. Their next court hearing is set for October 29th.
(Laclede County, MO) -- Missouri farmers needing more hands on deck to complete their harvest, along with job seekers looking for extra cash, can take advantage of a mobile app to help connect the two. The software, called AgButler, was developed by Laclede County rancher Kevin Johansen. Farmers can post job openings explaining what the job entails, what days need to be covered, and how many workers are needed. Job seekers can submit references in advance and receive feedback from the employers who hire them through the app.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri has postponed its homecoming game this weekend against Vanderbilt due to positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program. The action is consistent with S-E-C COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12 in Columbia. COVID-19 has also forced Mizzou Volleyball to postpone its home opener this weekend against Alabama. The seventh-ranked team will instead play October 21 and 22 in Tuscaloosa. Missouri’s game against Kentucky will become its homecoming for the 2020 season.
(Warsaw, MO) -- The Benton County sheriff and his wife were seriously injured in a weekend motorcycle crash. KOLR-10 television reports the crash happened when the motorcycle's back tire began to shred, which caused Sheriff Eric Knox to lose control. The television station reports the motorcycle overturned and struck a bridge and the two were ejected. It happened on the heavily-traveled Highway 7 bridge over Truman Lake. The sheriff and his wife suffered serious injuries and are being treated at a Columbia hospital.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Senate opened hearings Monday on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. U-S Senator Josh Hawley, who serves on the Judiciary Committee, made his opening statement criticizing those who have questioned Barrett about her Catholic faith. Most of the current Supreme Court Justices are Catholic. The Missouri Republican said that he looks forward to hearing Barrett’s legal views and philosophy.