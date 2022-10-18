(Statewide) With flu season now officially underway, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people 65 years and older get a high-dose flu vaccine this season. Individuals can receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines in the same visit but are encouraged to check with the provider first to ensure there is available inventory. On Oct. 14, DHSS began its statewide surveillance reporting for the 2022-2023 flu season. Weekly data reports are published each Friday. From October 2-8, 80 laboratory-confirmed flu cases were reported in Missouri (as compared to 28 cases during the same time period in 2021). Currently, the highest rate of infections is among the youngest children aged 0-4.
(Statewide) -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a rule change that would require libraries getting state funds to adopt written policies about what library materials are considered age-appropriate. The move follows book bans within some Missouri K-12 public school libraries. Under the proposed change, Ashcroft’s office says state funds could not be used to buy or acquire inappropriate materials in any form that appeal to the “prurient interest of a minor.” Libraries would be required to honor a parent’s decision as to what material their child has access to in the library and parents would have the right to challenge a library’s age-appropriate designation for any material. The rule will be published in the Missouri Register on November 15 and then have a 30-day comment period. Comments can be mailed to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office in Jefferson City or by emailing comments@sos.mo.gov.
(Columbia, Jefferson City) -- The Columbia Regional Airport will have its grand opening for a new $26 million terminal Wednesday. Airport Manager Mike Parks says the celebration will feature tours and speeches from dignitaries including Mayors Barbara Buffaloe of Columbia, Carrie Tergin of Jefferson City and Governor Mike Parson. The new 52,000-square-foot terminal will be almost three times larger than the current terminal and features new amenities, such as several passenger boarding bridges, a restaurant/bar, a mother’s room, a sensory room, and an interior Service Animal Relief Area (SARA).
(Statewide) -- The much-awaited federal student loan debt relief application launched Monday and as of Monday afternoon eight million people applied, according to President Biden. The plan is supposed to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those earning less than $125,000 a year, and double that for married couples. Pell Grant recipients could get up to $20,000 cancelled. Undergraduate loans, graduate loans and Parent Plus loans held by the Education Department are all eligible for cancellation. The application in most cases is a simple process if you are a taxpayer and is available at https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application.
(Boone County, MO) -- A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards' Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General's Office over open records law allegations. A Boone County Judge dismissed the lawsuit Monday. Chuck Hatfield, an attorney representing the Missouri School Boards’ Association, said nonprofit associations created by private citizens should not be required to publicly release their work. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s Office said it requested records about individualized education program recording policies, race-based history education and guidance to school districts on mask requirements. Schmitt is a Republican running for U.S. Senate.
(Hamilton, MO) -- A quilt designed to celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday is returning home to be on permanent display in Hamilton. The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt has been touring Missouri the past year. Missouri Historical Society Spokeswoman Beth Pike says the quilt features blocks representing all 114 Missouri counties and will be on display starting Tuesday at the Missouri Quilt Museum. The Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton was responsible for stitching all the blocks together to form the masterpiece.