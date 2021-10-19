(St. Joseph, MO) -- A Buchanan County judge has sentenced a St. Joseph man to 30 years in prison following his second-degree murder conviction. Nicholas Piper was scheduled to go to trial this month but he decided to plead guilty in August. Piper had been accused of entering the victim’s apartment last year and stabbing him in the chest multiple times. The 45-year-old victim was taken to a hospital but he died before doctors could save his life. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
(Clayton, MO) -- A one-point-two-million dollar federal grant would make it possible for the St. Louis Loop Trolley to run again. The service was shut down two years ago amid financial shortages. If the East-West Gateway Council of Governments approves the grant, the trolley line would run free of charges until late 2023 from 11:00 a-m to 7:00 p-m Thursdays through Sundays. Backers say the trolley could stand on its own financially by then. Members of the council haven’t said how or when they will vote.
(Springfield, MO) -- A hostage-taking suspect who was shot by an officer in Springfield has died. Police report 40-year-old Douglas Knackmus (nack-mus), who had several warrants out, fired shots at an officer at a gas station. A bullet hit the officer’s pant leg but did not injure the officer. Shortly after, a woman called police to inform them the suspect broke into her nearby home and was holding her husband at gunpoint – prompting an officer to shoot the suspect. The victims were not injured.
(Warrensburg, MO) -- The University of Central Missouri will try to set a world record for the largest parade of ridden mules. The school is going the extra mile to celebrate its longtime sports mascot. During this Saturday’s Homecoming parade, the university will feature its usual cast of marching bands, floats, antique cars, along with the mules and riders from several Missouri communities. The record attempt comes as U-C-M celebrates not only its annual Homecoming but also the 150th year since the school’s founding.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- This year’s National Counselor of the Year is from the Cape Girardeau School District. Olivia Carter, who has been a counselor for ten years, says she thinks she was chosen for the national award after helping her elementary school reduce in-school discipline referrals from about 700 to 250 in one year. She says she is working to implement the measures throughout the district. One of the ways she helped to reduce the number of referrals was by ensuring kids could eat with their friends at lunch – instead of facing a wall. Professional development with staff, as well as group and individual counseling sessions for some students.