(St. Louis, MO) -- The Eighth Circuit U-S Court of Appeals has reinstated the death penalty for a convicted double murderer. Carmen Deck was found guilty of killing an eastern Missouri couple in 1996. He had robbed and killed James and Zelma Long at their home in De Soto. Deck has been given the death sentence three times but had it overturned each time. The appeals court ruled Monday that he should have raised objections to the death penalty in state court first. A lower court judge had overturned his latest death penalty sentence three years ago.
(Union, MO) -- Franklin County authorities say 11 horses were rescued from a Sunday night accident involving a horse trailer and they have been taken to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union. The Humane Society of Missouri and the Missouri Emergency Response Service-Large Animal Rescue say the horses are experiencing shock and they have abrasions and lacerations, head and eye trauma, and back injuries. An equine veterinarian will examine them. Four other seriously injured horses were taken to Homestead Veterinary Hospital. Ten horses died and four more were hurt so badly they had to be euthanized.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The first Kansas City-area medical marijuana sales were conducted Monday. A dispensary in Lee’s Summit is selling to the public. Medical marijuana sales began Saturday in St. Louis. According to the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, the state has approved more than 65 thousand Missourians as patients so far, with another 12 thousand applications awaiting a decision.
(Undated) -- Pieces of Halley’s Comet are supposed to light up the sky this week. The best time to view the meteor shower is Wednesday, right before the sun comes up. NASA says the cosmic event happens this time every year when Earth passes through an area of space littered with debris from Halley’s Comet. About one dozen shooting stars an hour should be visible.
(Orchard Park, NY) -- The Kansas City Chiefs pounded Buffalo for 245 rushing yards while claiming a 26-17 decision Monday afternoon. The Chiefs are normally a passing-dominated offense behind dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes – and he did connect on 21-of-26 passes for 225 yards and two scores. Travis Kelce caught both T-D passes. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards in the game that had been originally scheduled for last Thursday night. The team is off to its third five-and-one start in the last four seasons.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered U-S and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at Dunklin County government buildings to honor a local police official. Kennett Assistant Police Chief Rick Groves had served with that city’s police department for more than 35 years. He died Friday as the result of COVID-19 after contracting the virus in September while on the job.