(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis is on edge after a gunman walked into a school Monday and pulled the trigger – killing a 16-year-old girl and a 61-year-old teacher. Seven students were also injured and are in stable condition. Law enforcement officers killed the suspect, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year. St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack says officers entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School without hesitation and followed the gunfire. Sack says hundreds of students and staff are being interviewed to learn what happened. The gunman, who was black, had a long rifle and almost a dozen magazines. Police said the doors to the school were locked, but they did not explain how the suspect gained access to the building.
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s second-ever black bear hunt is underway. Four-hundred permits were awarded for the current season. Hunters are not allowed to use bait or dogs. The season runs through Wednesday.
(Statewide) -- As October cruises toward the finish line, Triple A Missouri says gas prices look less scary. Missouri’s average price for gas is $3.40-per gallon – a decline of six cents from a week ago. Today’s average price is slightly higher – about three cents – than one month ago. Missouri makes Triple A’s national list of top 10 least expensive markets. Georgia has the cheapest gas - $3.20 a gallon, followed by Texas and Mississippi. The highest gas prices in Missouri are in Jefferson City, Columbia and Cape Girardeau. The cheapest prices are in Joplin, Kansas City and then St. Louis.
(Festus, MO) -- A Missouri family will be on the popular “Family Feud” tv gameshow this week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Waites family, from eastern Missouri’s Festus, will be on the show Thursday at 6:30. The family applied two years ago to be on Family Feud and flew to Atlanta back in May for their taped appearance. There will be a watch party Thursday night at the Elks Club in Festus and Bryan Waites says he thinks about 200 people could show up.