(Undated) -- The National Weather Service office in St. Louis says crews are still assessing the damage from tornadoes that touched down Sunday. The N-W-S says the Fredericktown tornado is being considered an EF-3 and another from St. Mary, Missouri to Chester, Illinois, is thought to be an EF-2 twister. Those ratings are preliminary and can change as crews survey the damage. The fire district which serves Fredericktown says 25 to 30 homes are destroyed and another 25 to 30 are damaged. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking people to stay away tornado-damaged areas. Troopers say so-called “weather tourists” are creating a traffic hazard and making it more dangerous for cleanup crews.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt claims student COVID quarantine rules in Jefferson County violate a new state law. Schmitt filed a court brief Monday, arguing the quarantine rules fall under the Missouri law limiting health authorities’ power to enact mandates and they weren’t renewed within the 30-day time period. Two lawsuits were filed this month over rules on quarantining students at home for two weeks after being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Schmitt says the policies "impact the personal freedom of thousands of schoolchildren and parents in Jefferson County, and they do so in violation of Missouri law.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is making a stop in Missouri. Bolton is speaking tonight (Tuesday 8 p-m) at Maryville University as part of the St. Louis Speakers Series. Bolton served as security adviser to President Trump in 2018 and 2019 and was U-S ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2006. Bolton wrote a book criticizing Trump's foreign policy decisions and volunteered to testify in his first impeachment trial but was never called.
(Springfield, MO) -- A southwest Missouri man will spend 15 years in federal prison for downloading thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Goins of Springfield was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last spring. He was also ordered to spend the rest of his life on supervised release and pay 24-thousand dollars in restitution to his victims. Authorities searched Goins' home in March of 2019 and seized seized multiple digital storage devices, which contained thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Prosecutors say one video showed the sexual abuse of a four-year old.
(St. Louis, MO) -- New St. Louis Cardinals manager Ollie Marmol is now the youngest skipper in Major League Baseball. The Cards named 35-year-old Marmol as the team's 51st manager on Monday. He spent the past three seasons as a bench coach under former manager Mike Shildt. St. Louis won 17 games in row this fall to secure a spot in the playoffs, but lost the Wild Card game to the Dodgers. Marmol was a sixth round draft pick of the Cardinals back in 2007.