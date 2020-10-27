(Washington, DC) -- Amy Coney Barrett has been sworn-in as the newest U-S Supreme Court justice. Barrett was confirmed on a 52-to-48 vote Monday. All Democrats voted against her and only Republican Senator Susan Collins joined them. Missouri’s Republican senators – Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley – both voted yes. Only one Republican joined the Democrats in the Senate with a no vote – Senator Susan Collins of Maine. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas handled the swearing-in shortly after the confirmation vote.
(Marshfield, MO) -- A southwest Missouri woman says she’s worried about what happens when the man who kidnapped her gets out of prison. Christopher Ford was found guilty on a reduced charge of second-degree kidnapping and the jury recommended a three-year sentence. The judge will pass sentence in December. Tiffany Young says Ford violated a protection order more than seven times this year. He was found guilty of kidnapping her in Marshfield last February. Young says her former boyfriend will likely spend less than three years in prison.
(Ste. Genevieve, MO) -- The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department is no longer posting COVID-19 updates on Facebook after receiving comments the department says are negative, insulting, and argumentative. The department, made up of 10 employees, says it is working nonstop approaching the busy flu season. When workers answer the phone they say they have been yelled at, complained about, and spoken to in the most disrespectful ways. In a Facebook post, the department says after making recommendations for eight months, other people seem to think they are the experts and the department knows nothing.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new report says childhood obesity is worsening in Missouri. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s report on the “State of Childhood Obesity” says Missouri has a higher rate of obesity among adolescents than the national average. This year’s report shows that about 16-point-three percent of Missouri children ages 10-to-17 are obese. That compares to 12-point-seven percent just two years ago. It also outlines weight inequalities among children of color.
(Washington, DC) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it is looking for possible victims of a man named Richard William Davis. Federal authorities say Davis traveled extensively through the U-S decades ago, including Missouri. He was recently linked to the 1974 homicide of a five-year-old girl, who had been abducted near her home in Missoula, Montana. Davis has also been linked to the attempted abduction of an eight-year-old girl in Bath, New York, in 1973. He died in 2012, but investigators think he could be responsible for additional unknown victims. He held multiple jobs, including working as a missionary on the Sioux Reservation in the early 1960s.