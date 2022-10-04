(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is scheduled today (Tuesday) to consider extending some farm tax credits through 2028. Under the 40-million-dollar plan, biodiesel producers who make soybean oil-based fuel would get a two-cent-per-gallon annual credit. Missouri gas stations selling a 15-percent blend of corn-based ethanol would get a five-cents-per-gallon credit annually -- with a maximum annual credit of five-million dollars. Meat processors with fewer than 500 workers could get a credit of up to 25 percent of the cost of expanding their Missouri sites. Tax credits of up to 25-thousand dollars could be given to create urban farms in Missouri cities of 50-thousand or more.
(Fort Meyers, FL) -- Missouri Task Force One has arrived safely in Florida to help with hurricane rescue efforts. Most of the 55 members of the elite state team will be doing search and rescue missions. A few others are using drones to map out the disaster area and give the information to help assess damage and response access. Spokesman Gale Blomenkamp says the technology gives first responders a helpful eye in the sky.
(UNDATED) -- Scammers waste no time capitalizing on disaster relief efforts, as the Better Business Bureau is warning Missourians who want to help hurricane victims. The B-B-B reminds citizens to check out charities before giving donations to make sure the organizations are legit. The Bureau has a list of charities which meets their standards for accountability. You can find the list on their website, B-B-B-dot-org.
(Columbia, MO) -- Treasures await as Day Two of Missouri’s unclaimed property auction gets underway today (Tuesday). More than 23-hundred items are up for auction, including unique currency, jewelry, collectible athletic cards, and rare stamps. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes. After five years of no luck finding the rightful owner, Missouri’s State Treasurer’s Office puts many of the items up for auction. The state holds onto the proceeds from each auction item and turns them over to the rightful owner or their heirs when they come forward.